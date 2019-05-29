World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS ‘Visibility’ for Everyone

World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed across the globe on 30 th May every year

The main objective of the campaign is to raise awareness on multiple sclerosis and provide support to MS patients throughout the world

The theme for 2019 is 'Visibility' and the Campaign is called 'My Invisible MS'

World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed on 30May every year and was established in 2009 by the MS International Federation (MSIF) and its partners. Each year the organizers choose different themes, and over the years, have consistently reached a larger number of people across the globe. Representatives from many countries, especially USA, UK, India, Ireland, Egypt, Australia, Greece, Spain, and Argentina participate actively in planning and executing this grand annual event.