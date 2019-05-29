World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS ‘Visibility’ for Everyone

Highlights:
- World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed across the
globe on 30th May every year
- The main objective of the campaign
is to raise awareness on multiple sclerosis
and provide support to MS patients throughout the world
- The theme for 2019 is 'Visibility' and the Campaign
is called 'My Invisible MS'
World Multiple
Sclerosis Day is observed on 30th
May every year and was established in 2009
by the MS International Federation (MSIF) and its partners. Each year the
organizers choose different themes, and over the years, have consistently
reached a larger number of people across the globe. Representatives from many
countries, especially USA, UK, India, Ireland, Egypt, Australia, Greece, Spain,
and Argentina participate actively in planning and executing this grand annual
event.
The 2019 World Multiple Sclerosis Day Campaign is
'My Invisible MS'
and the Theme is
'Visibility'
, which aim to raise awareness about the invisible symptoms of multiple
sclerosis (MS) and its unseen impact on the quality of life of patients. The
campaign will lend a voice to the 2.3 million MS sufferers across the globe.
World Multiple Sclerosis Day brings together the global MS community to create
awareness, share their experiences, and campaign with and for all people living
with MS.
‘Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that can affect your brain, spinal cord, and the optic nerves in your eyes. So, on this World Multiple Sclerosis Day, let us all join together and take extra steps to create awareness on the invisible symptoms of multiple sclerosis and support everyone affected by this devastating disease.’
Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease
in
which the immune system attacks the nerves and destroys the myelin sheath,
disrupting the flow of nerve signals in the body. As a result, vision, movement,
speech, and sensory perception can all become affected as these functions
require effective communication between nerves.
How is World Multiple Sclerosis Day
Celebrated?
There are several World Multiple Sclerosis Day activities to
contribute to the global efforts in highlighting the invisible symptoms of MS, some of which are
highlighted below:
- Organizing
Events: Creating an event is a brilliant way to get to know the MS
community. These events help to bring people together from various spheres
of life to collectively celebrate World Multiple Sclerosis Day and
generate awareness
- Lighting-up
Landmarks: The awareness color
for MS is 'orange'. Thus, lighting-up major landmarks and prominent
buildings in orange light is a fantastic way of creating awareness about
MS in all major cities across the world
- Music &
Dance: Many countries organize music and dance events on World
Multiple Sclerosis Day to create awareness. Some of these include the
'Rock for MS' concert in USA, the Lebanese Association Against MS concert
in Beirut, and music and dance performances organized by the Multiple
Sclerosis Society of IndiaSocial
Media: This medium is ideal for posting infographics, posters, news
items, and stories highlighting the invisible symptoms of MS in a bid to
spread the message and generate awareness about the disease
- Public
Lectures: Popular lectures on the topic of MS delivered by experts,
will enlighten the general public, generate awareness, as well as increase
their understanding and compassion for people living with MS
- Art
Exhibitions: Exhibiting artwork by MS patients will not only provide
them encouragement, but also inspire others to take up a creative pursuit
- Real Life
Stories: Multiple sclerosis patients are encouraged to come forward
and share their experiences about the 'invisible symptoms' so that others
come to know and understand more about MS. These real-life stories will
help to do away with common misconceptions about the disease
- Lobbying
& Advocacy: These activities will give a voice to MS sufferers for
encouraging decision makers and lawmakers to take action and make positive
changes for people living with MS
- 'Walk for
MS': Walkathons are organized by various organizations across the
world to create awareness about MS, as well as raise funds from sponsorships
to help needy MS patients
- Fundraising:
There are various types of fundraising activities, including online
sponsorship opportunities. For example, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of
New Zealand, which is a non-profit organization based in Christchurch, has
online fundraising platforms like 'Kiss Goodbye to MS', 'Givealittle' and
'Everyday Hero' that can be used for raising funds for MS research and
improving the quality of life of MS patients
- Networking: Developing
vibrant networks between researchers, physicians, caregivers, volunteers,
academicians, educationists, students, and MS patients and their families
will help to improve the prospects for people living with MS
- Wearing
'Orange': 'Orange' is the awareness color for MS. So, wearing an orange
ribbon, lapel pins, trinkets, T-shirts and other items can not only
generate awareness and show solidarity, but also raise funds from the
sales proceedings to help improve the lives of MS patients
World Multiple Sclerosis Day Celebrations in
India
In India, a total
of ten events are taking place to celebrate World Multiple Sclerosis Day. These
include two in New Delhi, three in Pune, two in Bengaluru, and three in
Chennai. Interestingly, the Chennai Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society
of India has come up with a novel idea to celebrate its 21st
anniversary. It
will light up 21 buildings across Chennai - one of each year of its existence -
in support of people living with MS. Also, a 'Human Chain Walk' is being
organized by the Pune Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India to
raise awareness about MS as a global issue.
Multiple Sclerosis: Facts & Figures
- 2.3 million people are affected by MS worldwide
- 200,000 people in India suffer from MS
- 90 percent of MS patients experience fatigue
- 80 percent of MS patients experience urinary
incontinence
- 60 percent of MS patients are not ambulatory 20
years after the first diagnosis
- 15-20 percent MS patients experience vision
problems
- 1-3 percent of MS cases are genetically inherited
- MS occurs most frequently between the ages 25 and
35 years
- MS patients generally have a normal life expectancy
- MS patients are twice as likely to develop
depression and sleep disorders
- MS affects women 2 to 3 times more than men
- Men are likely to have more aggressive forms of MS
- 30 years is the average age of onset of MS
- 8 out of 10 people give up work within 15 years of
onset of MS
Myths & Truths about Multiple Sclerosis
Accelerating Research: Role of Multiple
Sclerosis Registries and Brain Banks
Myth
Truth
MS is the same for everyone
Everyone's MS is unique
There's no cure for MS, so there is clearly little or no progress in research
Research has generated many life-changing therapies
People with MS are infertile
People with MS can have children
People with MS can't be employed
Most people with MS, especially those with less severe MS, can be employed
MS is a terminal disease
Most people with MS live for decades after the first diagnos
People with MS shouldn't exercise
Regular, moderate exercise can help improve the quality of life
All MS patients will eventually need to use a wheelchair
Most MS patients don't usually need a wheelchair regularly
Multiple sclerosis
registries and brain banks play a crucial role in expediting research. These
are briefly highlighted below:
- Multiple
Sclerosis Registries: Multiple sclerosis registries are one of the
many advances that have been made in MS research, which can help in
finding a cure for the disease. Multiple sclerosis registries can help
accelerate research, diagnosis, and treatment of MS patients. These
registries can also be used to answer key research questions, aid in
designing and conducting clinical trials, as well as provide long-term
evidence on the efficacy of various treatments for MS. In fact, MS
registries literally put MS patients at the heart of research. Some of the
major MS registries include MSBase (Australia), OFSEP (France), the Danish
MS Registry, the UK MS Registry, the Swedish MS Registry, and the German
MS Registry
- Brain Banks:
Brain banks are being used to accelerate research on MS, as well as
other neurological diseases. Physical examination of the brain, which is
the body's most complex organ, is crucial for understanding the mechanisms
involved in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases such as MS. Some of
the major brain banks across the world include BrainNet Europe (a network
of 19 brain banks across 11 European countries), the UK Brain Bank
Network, the Netherlands Brain Bank, the Human Brain Tissue Repository
(HBTR) in Bangalore, India, the Chinese Brain Bank Center (CBBC), the
Australia Brain Bank, as well as Latin American brain banks in Brazil,
Argentina, and Mexico
Health Tips for Multiple Sclerosis Patients
- Rest:
Taking adequate rest whenever possible is important to relieve fatigue and
weakness, which are characteristic symptoms of MS
- Exercise:
Regular exercise such as walking, swimming, stationary cycling, and
aerobics can help improve the symptoms
- Avoiding
Heat Exposure: Exposure to heat, such as strong sunlight, hot showers,
and hot air, should be avoided as a rise in body temperature can worsen
symptoms
- Balanced
Diet: Consumption of a well-balanced, healthy, and nutritious diet is
important for maintaining optimal health and proper weight for MS patients
- Stress
Relief: Relieving stress is very important for MS patients. Practicing
yoga, meditation, Pranayama,
massage, and Tai Chi can help relieve stress
- Social
Support: A good social circle for people living with MS is very
conducive for their mental and emotional wellbeing. These peer support
groups allow patients to share their thoughts and feelings, which can help
alleviate anxiety and concerns about living with the disease
To
end on an optimistic note, World Multiple Sclerosis Day provides a splendid
opportunity for MS organizations and advocacy groups across the globe to
campaign and raise awareness about this dreadful disease with 'invisible
symptoms', so that the quality of life can be improved for people living with
MS. More importantly, at the personal level, this is a day of fun and laughter
for MS patients, a day when they can forget about their worries and daily
struggles to cope with the disease and live a happy and
contented life. References :
Source: Medindia