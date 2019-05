World Bedwetting Day

History of World Bedwetting Day

‘World Bedwetting Day helps to create awareness among the general public that bedwetting is a common medical condition and can be treated. The first step in bedwetting treatment is to counsel the parents and the child about the condition. One of the most effective strategies is alarm therapy.’

Facts and Statistics on World Bedwetting Day

Around 1 in 6 children below the age of 7 years will still wet the bed

By the age of 10 only one in 15 will only wet the bed

Bedwetting is a common problem worldwide affecting both boys and girls below 16 years

Although most parents are supportive, up to 30% parents become intolerant towards their child.

Bedwetting affects a child's self-esteem, emotional well-being, and performance at school

Nearly 5-10% of 7-year-olds regularly wet their beds and the problem may persist into teenage and adulthood

1 in 100 adults still suffers from bedwetting problem

If one parent wets the bed as a child, the risk of his/her children being affected by bedwetting is approximately 40-44 percent

Stressful early life events can also trigger bedwetting

The first step in bedwetting treatment is to counsel the parents and the child about the condition

How to Stop Your Child from Bedwetting

Tips for Parents

Do not scold your child; as it is not their fault

Encourage your child for staying dry; give awards for dry nights

Stay calm, be prepared and do not to worry

Make sure that the child goes to toilet before bed

Avoid fizzy drinks, tea, coffee, chocolate, as they can irritate bladder and cause more urine production

Let the child help with changing the bed, so this will help them to understand the problem and overcome it

Don't give up on your child, as 99 percent of these children get better by adulthood

