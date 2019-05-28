medindia
World Bedwetting Day

World Bedwetting Day

Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 28, 2019 at 7:57 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Bedwetting Day is observed every year on last Tuesday of May and this year, it falls on 28th May
  • The objective of the World Bedwetting Day is to educate parents that bedwetting is a common medical condition, that is easily treatable
  • The theme for 2019 is 'Time to Take Action' and the first step in bedwetting treatment is to counsel the parents and the child about the condition
  • One of the most effective strategies is alarm therapy
World Bedwetting Day, observed every year on the last Tuesday of May aims to raise awareness that bedwetting is a common condition, which can be treated and also encourages families to discuss bedwetting with their doctor or health professional and get immediate help.
World Bedwetting Day

The theme for this year 2019 is 'Time to Take Action,' where a lot can be done to diagnose and treat children. This year, the day is observed on May 28th.

History of World Bedwetting Day

Bedwetting, also known as enuresis is common in children and is just a stage in development. It occurs when kids are unable to control their bladder at night during sleep.

Sometimes, bedwetting can be a complex medical condition caused due to over-production of urine at night or reduced capacity of the bladder.

Bedwetting can have an adverse effect on a child's happiness and well being.

Therefore, the International Children's Continence Society (ICCS) and the European Society for Pediatric Urology (ESPU) came together to create awareness about this common medical condition and hence, the World Bedwetting Day was first started in 2015.

Facts and Statistics on World Bedwetting Day

  • Around 1 in 6 children below the age of 7 years will still wet the bed
  • By the age of 10 only one in 15 will only wet the bed
  • Bedwetting is a common problem worldwide affecting both boys and girls below 16 years
  • Although most parents are supportive, up to 30% parents become intolerant towards their child.
  • Bedwetting affects a child's self-esteem, emotional well-being, and performance at school
  • Nearly 5-10% of 7-year-olds regularly wet their beds and the problem may persist into teenage and adulthood
  • 1 in 100 adults still suffers from bedwetting problem
  • If one parent wets the bed as a child, the risk of his/her children being affected by bedwetting is approximately 40-44 percent
  • Stressful early life events can also trigger bedwetting
  • The first step in bedwetting treatment is to counsel the parents and the child about the condition

How to Stop Your Child from Bedwetting

Bedwetting can be quite distressing for the families. However, it is never the fault of the child. Children are often embarrassed and parents feel helpless as they don't understand the problem and think the child is lazy and is at fault. They just live in the hope that the problem will go away as they grow older.

The first step as a parent is to provide emotional support and reassurance to the child until the problem is resolved.

Behavioral remedies and educational strategies should be tried before resorting to any medication.

One of the most effective strategies is alarm therapy, which is a small sensory device that can be put in the child's bed or inside the underwear. The alarm responds to the first drops of urine, and triggers a buzzer that awakens the child. The child can then get up, and go to the toilet to relieve themselves.

Tips for Parents

  • Do not scold your child; as it is not their fault
  • Encourage your child for staying dry; give awards for dry nights
  • Stay calm, be prepared and do not to worry
  • Make sure that the child goes to toilet before bed
  • Avoid fizzy drinks, tea, coffee, chocolate, as they can irritate bladder and cause more urine production
  • Let the child help with changing the bed, so this will help them to understand the problem and overcome it
  • Don't give up on your child, as 99 percent of these children get better by adulthood
So, let's get together on this World Bedwetting Day to create awareness among the general public that bedwetting is a common medical condition, which can be treated. Also, let us encourage and help our children to stop wetting the bed.
 
References :
  1. World Bedwetting Day - (https://www.stopbedwetting.org/world-bedwetting-day/)
  2. Bedwetting (For Kids) - (https://www.bbuk.org.uk/world-bedwetting-day/)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

2-year-old Deprived of Fluids for Bedwetting Dies, Child-carers Charged

They offered to take care of the 2-year-old son of their family friend only drive the boy to death by depriving him of fluids as punishment for bedwetting. Brother and sister duo are being charged.

Quiz on Enuresis

Enuresis refers to involuntary urination. There are a variety of causes of enuresis, including disorders of the bladder, kidneys, ureter. Test your knowledge on enuresis by taking this ...

Frequent Urination at Night May Signal High Blood Pressure

Hypertension Alert: Taking more trips to the toilet in the middle of the night to urinate could be a sign of high blood pressure. So, make sure to consult your doctor to check your blood pressure (BP) and salt intake.

Simple Steps and Patience Could Help Treat Bedwetting in Kids

Patience on the part of parents, along with some simple steps, can help cure nighttime bedwetting, or primary nocturnal enuresis, among kids.

BedWetting

Bedwetting or nocturnal enuresis is involuntary urination during sleep and is commonly seen in children.

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Nocturia (Waking up to Pee at Night)

The International Continence Society defines nocturia as the complaint that the individual has to wake at night one or more times to urinate. It affects the quality of sleep.

Nocturnal Polyuria Syndrome

Nocturnal polyuria refers to increased urine output during night, without an associated increase in the normal 24 hour urine output.

Stress Incontinence

Stress incontinence is the most common type of urinary incontinence. Women are more prone to it than men.

Stress Incontinence - Management

Encyclopedia section of Medindia explaining about the various tests done for stress incontinence

More News on:

BedWetting Stress Incontinence Stress Incontinence - Management Enuresis/Bedwetting Nocturia (Waking up to Pee at Night) Nocturnal Polyuria Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

World Digestive Health Day

Raw Food Diet

Healthy Gut Bacteria Reduces Risk of Death in Heart Failure Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive