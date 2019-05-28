Highlights:
- World Bedwetting Day is observed every year on last
Tuesday of May and this year, it falls on 28th May
- The objective of the World Bedwetting Day is to
educate parents that bedwetting is a common medical condition, that is
easily treatable
- The theme for 2019 is 'Time to Take Action' and the first
step in bedwetting treatment is to counsel the parents and the child about
the condition
- One of the most effective strategies is alarm
therapy
World
Bedwetting Day, observed every year on the last Tuesday of May aims to raise
awareness that bedwetting is a common condition, which can be treated and also
encourages families to discuss bedwetting with their doctor or health
professional and get immediate help.
The
theme for this year 2019 is 'Time to Take Action,'
where a lot can be
done to diagnose and treat children. This year, the day is observed on May 28th.
History
of World Bedwetting Day
Bedwetting, also known as enuresis
is common in children and is just a stage
in development. It occurs when kids are unable to control their bladder at
night during sleep.
'World Bedwetting Day helps to create awareness among the general public that bedwetting is a common medical condition and can be treated. One of the most effective strategies is alarm therapy.'
Sometimes,
bedwetting can be a complex medical condition caused due to over-production of
urine at night or reduced capacity of the bladder.
Bedwetting
can have an adverse effect on a child's happiness and well being.
Therefore,
the International Children's Continence Society (ICCS) and the European Society
for Pediatric Urology (ESPU) came together to create awareness about this
common medical condition and hence, the World Bedwetting Day was first started
in 2015.
Facts and Statistics
on World Bedwetting Day
- Around 1 in 6 children below the age of 7 years
will still wet the bed
- By the age of 10 only one in 15 will only wet the
bed
- Bedwetting is a common problem worldwide affecting
both boys and girls below 16 years
- Although most parents are supportive, up to 30%
parents become intolerant towards their child.
- Bedwetting affects a child's self-esteem, emotional
well-being, and performance at school
- Nearly 5-10% of 7-year-olds regularly wet their
beds and the problem may persist into teenage and adulthood
- 1 in 100 adults still suffers from bedwetting
problem
- If one parent wets the bed as a child, the risk of
his/her children being affected by bedwetting is approximately 40-44
percent
- Stressful early life events can also trigger
bedwetting
- The first step in bedwetting treatment is to
counsel the parents and the child about the condition
How to Stop Your
Child from Bedwetting Bedwetting
can
be quite distressing for the families. However, it is never the fault of the
child. Children are often embarrassed and parents feel helpless as they don't
understand the problem and think the child is lazy and is at fault. They just
live in the hope that the problem will go away as they grow older.
The first step as a
parent is to provide emotional support and reassurance to the child until
the problem is resolved.
Behavioral remedies and
educational strategies should be tried before resorting to any medication.
One of the most
effective strategies is alarm therapy
, which is a small sensory device that
can be put in the child's bed or inside the underwear. The alarm responds to the
first drops of urine, and triggers a buzzer that awakens the child. The child
can then get up, and go to the toilet to relieve themselves.
Tips for Parents
- Do not scold your child; as it is not their fault
- Encourage your child for staying dry; give awards for dry nights
- Stay calm, be prepared and do
not to worry
- Make sure that the child goes
to toilet before bed
-
Avoid fizzy drinks, tea, coffee, chocolate, as they can irritate bladder and
cause more urine production
- Let the child help with
changing the bed, so this will help them to understand the problem and overcome
it
- Don't give up on your child, as 99
percent of these children get better by adulthood
So, let's get together
on this World Bedwetting Day to create awareness among the general public that
bedwetting is a common medical condition, which can be treated. Also, let us
encourage and help our children to stop wetting the bed.
