Don’t Let Tobacco Take Your Breath Away – World No Tobacco Day

Health Risks of Tobacco

Chewing Tobacco/Snuff Smoking Tobacco Cancer of oral cavity - lips, tongue, cheek, gums, roof and floor of the mouth

Stomach and esophageal cancer

Nasal cavity cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Staining of teeth and gums

Tooth decay

Gum recession

Loss of teeth

Increased risk of heart attack and stroke Heart disease

Lung cancer

Stroke

Blindness

Type 2 diabetes

Erectile dysfunction

Fracture hip

Birth defects in the baby if the mother smokes during pregnancy

Gum disease

Fertility issues

Tobacco Facts and Figures & Regulating Tobacco Use

Tobacco use causes about 7 million deaths annually worldwide

Over 80% of smokers live in low and middle-income countries

Second-hand smoke inhalation is as harmful as direct smoking

Only 1 in 3 countries globally routinely monitor tobacco use through surveys

Only 37 countries or 15% of the global population have banned tobacco ads, sponsorships by the tobacco industry and promotion of tobacco

Tips to Quit Smoking/ Tobacco Use

It is not easy to quit smoking as it is a form of addiction

Firstly, resolve to quit smoking

Make a list of reasons on why you should quit smoking

Keep a photo of your family in your wallet and look at it when you crave to smoke

Consult your doctor for advice about nicotine replacement therapy

Seek the support of friends and family and tell them that you are planning to quit

Avoid triggers that make you want to smoke

Join a support group to help you quit

Studies have shown exercise induces secretion of chemicals by the brain that reduces craving

Make non-smoking friends and hang out with them

History of World No Tobacco Day (WNTD)

‘Tobacco has several adverse effects on health including causing lung cancer, chronic lung disease and breathing difficulties, increased risk of heart attacks and death to name a few. World No Tobacco Day aims to educate the general public, especially the youth about the harmful effects of tobacco and discourage its use in any form.’

Read More..

World No Tobacco Day 2019 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-no-tobacco-day/world-no-tobacco-day-2019/campaign-materials) Health Effects of Cigarette Smoking - (https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/fact_sheets/health_effects/effects_cig_smoking/index.htm) World No Tobacco Day - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_No_Tobacco_Day) 10 Health Effects Caused by Smoking You Didn't Know About - (https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/tobacco/reports-resources/sotc/by-the-numbers/10-health-effects-caused-by-smoking.html)

Tobacco can be chewed, used as a snuff or smoked as cigarettes. In whichever form it is used, it has several ill effects on the health.The World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) was established in 1987 by the member states of the WHO. In the past three decades, the campaign has been met with mixed emotions ranging from enthusiasm from public health organizations, and governments and an equal amount of resistance from smokers, the tobacco lobby and tobacco industry.In summary, the 'World No Tobacco Day' (WNTD) is observed on the 31of May in order to create awareness on the adverse health effects of tobacco use and to discourage tobacco in any form.Source: Medindia