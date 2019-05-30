Don’t Let Tobacco Take Your Breath Away – World No Tobacco Day

Highlights
:
- World No Tobacco
Day (WNTD) is observed on
the 31st May annually to spread awareness among the general
public about the harmful effects of tobacco ranging from lung cancer to
serious lung and heart disease and to discourage its use
- According to
statistics, 7 million deaths each year are related to tobacco use; over 6
million of these are due to direct use of tobacco and nearly a million
deaths are due to inhalation of second-hand smoke
- Monitoring
tobacco use by regular surveys of representative populations is key to
determine the extent and seriousness of the problem and to put in place
strict regulations to curb the menace of tobacco use
World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2019 focuses
on how tobacco smoke impacts lung
health causing several diseases ranging
from lung cancer, bronchitis, asthma, tuberculosis as well as a major
contributor to indoor pollution.
What We Can
Do To Support 'World No Tobacco Day' Campaign
- Download campaign
material from the website and share widely on social media such as
Facebook and Twitter
- Distribute
information leaflets on the dangerous health effects of
tobacco to the general public in prominent places such as parks
and malls
- Organize a
marathon or walk in your community to raise awareness about World No
Tobacco Day
- Make a personal
contribution or raise funds to support the WNTD campaign
- Print and visual
media should carry prominent advertisements, articles and programs
highlighting the ill effects of tobacco
- Administration
should be urged to enforce no-smoking zones to protect persons from
secondhand smoke exposure with strict punishment for offenders
- Hospitals and
clinics must offer free advice and counseling to tobacco users who wish to
quit
- Educational
institutions and organizations must conduct seminars or webinars to
educate youth about the harmful effects of tobacco to discourage them from
starting smoking
- Cigarette
companies must display graphic warnings on cigarette and tobacco covers to
help smokers quit as well as discourage youth from starting to smoke
- Government must
increase taxes on tobacco products to reduce tobacco use
Health Risks
of Tobacco
Tobacco can be chewed, used as a snuff
or smoked as cigarettes. In whichever form it is used, it has several ill
effects on the health.
|
Chewing Tobacco/Snuff
|
Smoking Tobacco
|
- Cancer of oral cavity - lips, tongue, cheek, gums, roof and floor of the mouth
- Stomach and esophageal cancer
- Nasal cavity cancer
- Pancreatic cancer
- Staining of teeth and gums
- Tooth decay
- Gum recession
- Loss of teeth
- Increased risk of heart attack and stroke
|
- Heart disease
- Lung cancer
- Stroke
- Blindness
- Type 2 diabetes
- Erectile dysfunction
- Fracture hip
- Birth defects in the baby if the mother smokes during pregnancy
- Gum disease
- Fertility issues
Tobacco Facts
and Figures & Regulating Tobacco Use
- Tobacco use
causes about 7 million deaths annually worldwide
- Over 80% of
smokers live in low and middle-income countries
- Second-hand
smoke inhalation is as harmful as direct smoking
- Only 1 in 3
countries globally routinely monitor tobacco use through surveys
- Only 37 countries
or 15% of the global population have banned tobacco ads, sponsorships by the
tobacco industry and promotion of tobacco
Tips to Quit
Smoking/ Tobacco Use
- It is not easy to
quit smoking as it is a form of addiction
- Firstly,
resolve to quit smoking
- Make a list of
reasons on why you should quit smoking
- Keep a photo of
your family in your wallet and look at it when you crave to smoke
- Consult your
doctor for advice about nicotine replacement therapy
- Seek the support
of friends and family and tell them that you are planning to quit
- Avoid triggers
that make you want to smoke
- Join a support
group to help you quit
- Studies have
shown exercise induces secretion of chemicals by the brain that reduces craving
- Make non-smoking
friends and hang out with them
History of
World No Tobacco Day (WNTD)
The World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) was established in 1987
by the member states of the WHO. In the past three decades, the campaign has
been met with mixed emotions ranging from enthusiasm from public health
organizations, and governments and an equal amount of resistance from smokers,
the tobacco lobby and tobacco industry.
‘Tobacco has several adverse effects on health including causing lung cancer, chronic lung disease and breathing difficulties, increased risk of heart attacks and death to name a few. World No Tobacco Day aims to educate the general public, especially the youth about the harmful effects of tobacco and discourage its use in any form.’
In summary, the 'World No Tobacco Day' (WNTD) is
observed on the 31st
of May in order to create
awareness on the adverse health effects of tobacco use and to discourage
tobacco in any form.
