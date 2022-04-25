World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”

- World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25 every year
- The global campaign emboldens everyone to draw efforts to reduce the burden and death from malaria
- The 2022 theme for the World Malaria Day is “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives”
World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year to attract global efforts toward the end of malaria. The day encourages worldwide campaigns for reducing the suffering and death from malaria (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
Read More..
WHO Member States established this global event in 2007 during the World Health Assembly (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
What is Malaria?Malaria is a life-threatening, acute febrile illness transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
Burden of MalariaMalaria is a devastating illness that has affected almost 241 million people in 2020 with estimated death being 627,000 in 85 countries. Despite its high burden, it is a completely preventable and curable disease, if proper measures are adopted (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
To achieve the WHO's Global Technical Strategy for Malaria targets by 2030, WHO has broadened the use of the RTS,S malaria vaccine (first vaccine against P. Falciparum) in October 2021 for young children in moderate and high transmission areas (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
Similar to RTS,S,there are several innovations and scientific breakthroughs mandated for ending the malaria burden of the world (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
World Malaria Day ThemeThe theme this year, 2022 is "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives" (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
Despite technological advancements, at present, there are a limited number of tools to tackle the burden of malaria. Moreover, the decreasing burden between 2000 and 2015 worldwide appears to have been halted in recent years (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
Hence, the WHO calls for urgent global innovation and investments in various novel malaria control approaches such as antimalarial medications, diagnostic tests, and other vector control strategies and tools to achieve its 2030 targets of the global technical strategy for malaria(4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
Malaria CampaignsVarious organizations and institutes work together for community-focused interventions against malaria. This includes various malaria elimination programs, public education, vaccination campaigns, and implementing the use of control measures like mosquito repellents and insecticide-treated nets (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source).
The scientific community also affirms several innovations in the pipeline (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022
Go to source). The various measures implemented by the WHO to invite global action towards the end of malaria are (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day April 25th 2022
Go to source):
- Step up innovation in the fight against malaria.
- Expand access to the tools we have now.
- Expand the use of the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S.
- Strengthen country ownership.
- Ensure resilient and equitable health systems.
- Tailor responses to the local setting.
- Improve surveillance systems.
Need for Global FundsSocial movements (by the global partnership) like Roll Back Malaria (RBM) and its partnerships have mandated the need for a Global Fund of at least US$18 billion for malaria programs between 2024 and 2026 (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day Symposium
Go to source).
This can be reinforced through global community support using the theme "ADVANCE EQUITY. BUILD RESILIENCE. END MALARIA" and ensure (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day Symposium
Go to source):
- to reduce cases by 66% by 2026 and deaths by 62% between 2020 and 2026.
- to increase coverage of insecticide-treated nets in Africa by 19% by 2026.
- that all eligible pregnant women receive at least three doses of preventive malaria treatment by 2025.
- to treat 500 million malaria cases through public sector systems between 2021 and 2026.
- to eliminate malaria from an additional six countries.
Global EventsJohns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute has hosted a virtual World Malaria Day Symposium "Malaria in Africa: Translating Science into Practice" on 25April 2022 (7✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day on April 25
Go to source).
The National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Directorate of Health Services on 25 April 2022 has organized a state-level function at the conference hall of Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji.
One may even join the global effort through social media using the hashtags #EndMalaria, #FightforWhatCounts, and #ZeroMalariaStartsWithMe (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Malaria Day Symposium
Go to source).
Join the global fight against malaria to create a malaria-free world in the future.
References :
- World Malaria Day 2022 - (https://sdg.iisd.org/events/world-malaria-day-2022/)
- World Malaria Day 2022 - (https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/36377/world-malaria-day-2022)
- World Malaria Day 2022 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-malaria-day/2022)
- World Malaria Day 2022 - (https://www.who.int/westernpacific/news-room/events/detail/2022/04/25/western-pacific-events/world-malaria-day-2022)
- World Malaria Day April 25th 2022 - (https://endmalaria.org/worldmalariaday2022)
- Symposium - (https://malaria.jhsph.edu/conferences/2022-world-malaria-day-symposium/)
- World Malaria Day on April 25 - (https://www.goa.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/World-Malaria-Day-On-April-25.pdf)
Source: Medindia
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Karishma Abhishek. (2022, April 25). World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”. Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 25, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-malaria-day-2022-harness-innovation-to-reduce-the-malaria-disease-burden-and-save-lives-206775-1.htm.
-
MLA
Karishma Abhishek. "World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”". Medindia. Apr 25, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-malaria-day-2022-harness-innovation-to-reduce-the-malaria-disease-burden-and-save-lives-206775-1.htm>.
Chicago
Karishma Abhishek. "World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-malaria-day-2022-harness-innovation-to-reduce-the-malaria-disease-burden-and-save-lives-206775-1.htm. (accessed Apr 25, 2022).
Harvard
Karishma Abhishek. 2021. World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”. Medindia, viewed Apr 25, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-malaria-day-2022-harness-innovation-to-reduce-the-malaria-disease-burden-and-save-lives-206775-1.htm.