About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
World Malaria Day 2022 â€” â€œHarness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Livesâ€
Advertisement

World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25 every year
  • The global campaign emboldens everyone to draw efforts to reduce the burden and death from malaria
  • The 2022 theme for the World Malaria Day is “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives”

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year to attract global efforts toward the end of malaria. The day encourages worldwide campaigns for reducing the suffering and death from malaria (1 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

Advertisement


WHO Member States established this global event in 2007 during the World Health Assembly (2 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

What is Malaria?

Malaria is a life-threatening, acute febrile illness transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes (3 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

There are almost five Plasmodium parasites that cause malaria in humans among which the two most threatful species are P. falciparum and P. vivax. Others include P. malariae, P. ovale, and P. Knowlesi (3 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

Burden of Malaria

Malaria is a devastating illness that has affected almost 241 million people in 2020 with estimated death being 627,000 in 85 countries. Despite its high burden, it is a completely preventable and curable disease, if proper measures are adopted (2 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).
Advertisement

To achieve the WHO's Global Technical Strategy for Malaria targets by 2030, WHO has broadened the use of the RTS,S malaria vaccine (first vaccine against P. Falciparum) in October 2021 for young children in moderate and high transmission areas (4 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

Similar to RTS,S,there are several innovations and scientific breakthroughs mandated for ending the malaria burden of the world (4 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

World Malaria Day Theme

The theme this year, 2022 is "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives" (4 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

Despite technological advancements, at present, there are a limited number of tools to tackle the burden of malaria. Moreover, the decreasing burden between 2000 and 2015 worldwide appears to have been halted in recent years (4 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

Hence, the WHO calls for urgent global innovation and investments in various novel malaria control approaches such as antimalarial medications, diagnostic tests, and other vector control strategies and tools to achieve its 2030 targets of the global technical strategy for malaria(4 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

Malaria Campaigns

Various organizations and institutes work together for community-focused interventions against malaria. This includes various malaria elimination programs, public education, vaccination campaigns, and implementing the use of control measures like mosquito repellents and insecticide-treated nets (4 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source).

The scientific community also affirms several innovations in the pipeline (4 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day 2022

Go to source). The various measures implemented by the WHO to invite global action towards the end of malaria are (5 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day April 25th 2022

Go to source):
  • Step up innovation in the fight against malaria.
  • Expand access to the tools we have now.
  • Expand the use of the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S.
  • Strengthen country ownership.
  • Ensure resilient and equitable health systems.
  • Tailor responses to the local setting.
  • Improve surveillance systems.

Need for Global Funds

Social movements (by the global partnership) like Roll Back Malaria (RBM) and its partnerships have mandated the need for a Global Fund of at least US$18 billion for malaria programs between 2024 and 2026 (6 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day Symposium

Go to source).

This can be reinforced through global community support using the theme "ADVANCE EQUITY. BUILD RESILIENCE. END MALARIA" and ensure (6 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day Symposium

Go to source):
  • to reduce cases by 66% by 2026 and deaths by 62% between 2020 and 2026.
  • to increase coverage of insecticide-treated nets in Africa by 19% by 2026.
  • that all eligible pregnant women receive at least three doses of preventive malaria treatment by 2025.
  • to treat 500 million malaria cases through public sector systems between 2021 and 2026.
  • to eliminate malaria from an additional six countries.

Global Events

Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute has hosted a virtual World Malaria Day Symposium "Malaria in Africa: Translating Science into Practice" on 25April 2022 (7 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day on April 25

Go to source).

The National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Directorate of Health Services on 25 April 2022 has organized a state-level function at the conference hall of Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji.

One may even join the global effort through social media using the hashtags #EndMalaria, #FightforWhatCounts, and #ZeroMalariaStartsWithMe (6 Trusted Source
World Malaria Day Symposium

Go to source).

Join the global fight against malaria to create a malaria-free world in the future.

References :
  1. World Malaria Day 2022 - (https://sdg.iisd.org/events/world-malaria-day-2022/)
  2. World Malaria Day 2022 - (https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/36377/world-malaria-day-2022)
  3. World Malaria Day 2022 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-malaria-day/2022)
  4. World Malaria Day 2022 - (https://www.who.int/westernpacific/news-room/events/detail/2022/04/25/western-pacific-events/world-malaria-day-2022)
  5. World Malaria Day April 25th 2022 - (https://endmalaria.org/worldmalariaday2022)
  6. Symposium - (https://malaria.jhsph.edu/conferences/2022-world-malaria-day-symposium/)
  7. World Malaria Day on April 25 - (https://www.goa.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/World-Malaria-Day-On-April-25.pdf)


Source: Medindia

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Karishma Abhishek. (2022, April 25). World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”. Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 25, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-malaria-day-2022-harness-innovation-to-reduce-the-malaria-disease-burden-and-save-lives-206775-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Karishma Abhishek. "World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”". Medindia. Apr 25, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-malaria-day-2022-harness-innovation-to-reduce-the-malaria-disease-burden-and-save-lives-206775-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Karishma Abhishek. "World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-malaria-day-2022-harness-innovation-to-reduce-the-malaria-disease-burden-and-save-lives-206775-1.htm. (accessed Apr 25, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Karishma Abhishek. 2021. World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”. Medindia, viewed Apr 25, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-malaria-day-2022-harness-innovation-to-reduce-the-malaria-disease-burden-and-save-lives-206775-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 —
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
World Earth Day 2022 —
World Earth Day 2022 — "Invest In Our Planet"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Fever Malaria - Protection Strategies Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Malaria
Malaria
Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is .....
Quiz on Malaria
Quiz on Malaria
Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. ......
Malaria - Protection Strategies
Malaria - Protection Strategies
Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for ......
People With Blood Group A Prone to Malaria
People With Blood Group A Prone to Malaria
Blood cells of those with blood group A produce a protein which forms clumps and increases the ......
Fever
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, inj...
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosqu...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Color Blindness Calculator Post-Nasal Drip How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Hospital Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug - Food Interactions Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR