Malaria Treatment - Home Remedy

What is Malaria?

Malaria is one of the most serious diseases passed on to humans by mosquitoes. It is prevalent in many parts of the world. Anopheles mosquitoes are responsible for spreading malaria to human beings, who is the sole victim of the parasite. One of the most disturbing factors about it is that resistance of the malaria parasite to anti-malarial drugs is increasing and becoming more widespread. These mosquitoes thrive only in tropical climate and cannot survive in cold areas.



Common Causes of Malaria

Plasmodium parasites (cause malaria)

Anopheles mosquitoes (spread malaria)

Climatic conditions

Travelers

Migrants

Home Remedies for Malaria

Tip 1:



Boil 1 glass of water with 1 tspn Cinnamon powder added to it. Drink this after adding a dash of pepper powder and honey to it

