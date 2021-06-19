by Colleen Fleiss on  June 19, 2021 at 9:43 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Vaccine Shows Protection Against Malaria
In animal models, a new vaccine based on mRNA technology that protects against malaria has been developed by scientists.

The vaccine relies on circumsporozoite protein of the Plasmodium falciparum -- the parasite species which causes the vast majority of malaria deaths globally -- to elicit an immune response.

However, rather than administering a version of the protein directly, this approach uses mRNA -- accompanied by a lipid nanoparticle which protects from premature degradation and helps stimulate the immune system -- to prompt cells to code for circumsporozoite protein themselves.


Those proteins then trigger a protective response against malaria but cannot actually cause infection.

"Recent successes with vaccines against Covid-19 highlight the advantages of mRNA-based platforms -- notably highly targeted design, flexible and rapid manufacturing and ability to promote strong immune responses in a manner not yet explored," said Dr Evelina Angov, a researcher at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Malaria Biologics Branch.

"Our goal is to translate those advances to a safe, effective vaccine against malaria,"Angov added. The findings are published in the journal npj Vaccines.

While RTS,S is an impactful countermeasure in the fight against malaria, field studies have revealed limited sterile efficacy and duration of protection. The limitations associated with RTS,S and other first-generation malaria vaccines have led scientists to evaluate new platforms and second-generation approaches for malaria vaccines.

"Our vaccine achieved high levels of protection against malaria infection in mice," said Katherine Mallory, a WRAIR researcher. "While more work remains before clinical testing, these results are an encouraging sign that an effective, mRNA-based malaria vaccine is achievable."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Malaria
Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.
READ MORE
Malaria - Protection Strategies
Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.
READ MORE
Malaria - Waterborne
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes
READ MORE
Quiz on Malaria
Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. Early detection and adequate treatment at the right time can reduce deaths due to malaria. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...
READ MORE
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.
READ MORE
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Malaria-waterMalariaMosquito DiseasesVaccination for ChildrenFeverTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedMalaria - Protection Strategies