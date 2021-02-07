How to Reduce Malaria Transmission in Humans?

‘Ivermectin drug treatment in humans can help in reducing malaria transmission inconsistently.’

All villages received five more doses of ivermectin, once every three weeks in addition to scheduled control of lymphatic filariasis.The effect of ivermectin on malaria measured in children younger than five years of age shows a notable difference in the presence of malaria between the treatment and control groups.Following the review of the data from this study published in, the team summarized that they were uncertain whether community administration of ivermectin influenced malaria transmission.Dr Joseph Okebe, senior author says, "Unfortunately, it is currently not possible to say if treating an entire community with ivermectin reduces malaria. However, several research studies are in progress and, as such, we anticipate they will provide more answers to this important question in the future".Maintaining a high enough ivermectin concentration over several days and weeks to kill any blood feeding, infective, mosquito will be the key to reduce the risk of malaria transmission but may not be sufficient for a sustained impact.Source: Medindia