Drugs for Malaria - Waterborne

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Malaria - Waterborne. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Malaria - Waterborne Arteether Arteether is used for the treatment of severe falciparum malaria active against P. falciparum strains that are resistant to chloroquine mefloquine , halofantrine, quinine, pyrimethamine, cycloguanil and amodiaquine . Alpha/beta arteether is also used for the treatment of uncomplicated falciparum malaria. It is an ethyl ether derivative of artemisinin, which is a natural product of the Chinese medicinal plant Artemisia annua. It is used as a second line drug in severe cases of malaria. There are two formulations of arteether – Alpha / beta artheether (of / arteether ) was registered in India in 1997 for use in both children and adults with severe malaria. Artemotil, previously known as beta arteether was registered in Netherlands in 2000. There is a restriction on this drug for children lesser than 16 years due to a possible effect on the heart. Trade Names : More... Artemether Artemether is a potent and quick acting antimalarial agent,used for treating chloroquine resistant falciparum malaria,including cerebral malaria. Trade Names : More... Artesunate Artesunate is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria. Trade Names : More... Bulaquine Bulaquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malarial fever with chloroquine. Trade Names : Chloroquine Chloroquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria. Trade Names : More... Mefloquine Mefloquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria. Trade Names : More... Mepacrine Mepacrine is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for giardiasis and lupus erythematosus. Trade Names : Primaquine Primaquine is prescribed to prevent relapses of malaria caused by Plasmodium vivax. It also helps to prevent the spread of falciparum malaria. It is not used alone but in combination with other antimalarial drug/drugs for these purposes. It may also be used to prevent malaria in travelers. Primaquine is also used in combination with clindamycin for treating pneumocystis pneumonia (a fungal infection in lungs commonly seen in AIDS patients and patients taking immunity-suppressing drugs). Trade Names : More... Proguanil Proguanil is an antiprotozoal and antimalarial, prescribed for prevention of malaria, treatment of malaria. It prevents the development of malaria parasites. Trade Names :