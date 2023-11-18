Wearable Ultrasound Patch Redefining Health Monitoring

MIT researchers have created a patch-like wearable ultrasound monitor that can examine organs within the body without the use of an ultrasound operator or the application of gel. The researchers demonstrated that their patch can accurately photograph the bladder and identify how full it is in a new study (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

A conformable phased-array ultrasound patch for bladder volume monitoring



According to the researchers, this could make it easier for individuals with bladder or kidney diseases to determine whether these organs are functioning properly.