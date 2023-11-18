About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Guide to Healthy Journeys With Chronic Health Issues
Advertisement

Guide to Healthy Journeys With Chronic Health Issues

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 18, 2023 at 1:00 AM
Highlights:
  • Consult with your doctor before traveling, carry medical records, and list emergency contacts
  • Manage medications: label them clearly, bring enough, and adjust schedules for time zone changes
  • Plan for transporting medical devices, research local climate, and know emergency numbers

Traveling away from home can be difficult for persons who have health issues such as heart disease or stroke. According to the American Heart Association, the foremost voluntary health organization dedicated to a world of longer, healthier lives for all, a little pre-trip planning can change travel woes from "oh no" to "let's go" (1 Trusted Source
Make a list, check it twice with these heart-healthy holiday travel hacks

Go to source)!

Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
Advertisement


"As we look forward to the holidays, many people will be traveling to spend treasured time with family and friends, or maybe just to enjoy some relaxation on the beach or ski slopes. For some that just means throwing a few essentials into a backpack and hitting the roads or airways," said Gladys Velarde, M.D., FAHA, a national volunteer with the American Heart Association and a professor of medicine at the University of Florida in Jacksonville. "It's not always that simple for people who have chronic health conditions that require multiple medications or special medical equipment. There are also considerations for how to maintain your health and not put yourself at increased risk."

According to Velarde, having a chronic health issue does not preclude you from traveling. A little planning and preparation can alleviate travel anxiety and prepare you for your next big adventure.

How to Maintain Your Health While Traveling

Consult with your primary care physician:

Discuss your trip plans with your primary care physician or a specialist, as well as any unique health considerations. They can provide personalized advice on any limits or safeguards you should take. Carry a copy of your vital medical records as well as a list of phone numbers for your doctors, including emergency contact information.
Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.
Advertisement

Manage your medications:

Ensure your drugs are clearly labeled and that you have enough to last the duration of your vacation. Carry a list of all medications, including dosages and pharmacy information, with you at all times. Work with your healthcare physician to change medication schedules if you're traveling between time zones. Some prescriptions may require refrigeration, so you'll need to research how to pack them properly for airport security or other modes of transportation, as well as ensure you will have access to a refrigerator in your hotel or other lodging.

Plan for the transportation of medical devices and supplies:

Whether you're traveling by airline, bus, train, cruise ship, or another mode of transportation, you'll want to plan if you have any specific medical equipment. If you use a wheelchair, walker, or other mobility aid, you should check with the company you'll be traveling with on how to transfer those. This also applies to portable oxygen and CPAP units. If you use a blood pressure or glucose monitor regularly, make sure you bring it with you.

Research the Local Climate and Elevation Before Making Travel Plans

"Depending on where you're traveling, you will also want to do some research and planning specific to the location," Velarde said. "The local climate and elevation may impact how you feel - extreme heat or cold can affect circulation and put extra strain on your heart. In high altitudes, there is less oxygen in the air, and that means less oxygen will be carried in your blood. You will want to familiarize yourself with the local emergency numbers and the location of nearby medical facilities and pharmacies in the area where you are visiting.

The American Heart Association features an interactive map that allows you to identify hospitals around the United States that have been recognized for regularly adhering to up-to-date, research-based treatment guidelines for heart and stroke care.

Tips for Safe Air Travel

According to Velarde, plane travel is extremely congested during the holiday season, and planning ahead of time can help.

Walking through crowded airports can be exhausting. Request a wheelchair or courtesy cart to your terminal when booking your ticket. You may need to go through a particular security check at the airport if you have a pacemaker or an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

Long airline travels, particularly those lasting more than four hours, may raise your risk of blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. To help increase your circulation, consider wearing compression socks and getting up and walking around the cabin when it's safe to do so. With some basic heel and toe lifts, you may also strengthen your calf muscles and stretch your legs while sitting.

Being trapped in an airport due to flight delays can be aggravating, but in many U.S. airports, you can convert that unpleasant experience into a lifesaving one. In some locations, look for specially marked kiosks where you can learn the two simple steps of Hands-Only-CPR via an interactive teaching module.

Emergency Medical Service Protocol

Know the symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or cardiac arrest, and contact 9-1-1 if you or someone you are with experiences any of them. EMS can frequently begin treatment right away and alert a hospital to the type of emergency care required.

"Maintaining your health while you are traveling is also important. Stay well hydrated, don't overindulge in food or drink, know your physical activity limits, pace yourself and rest as often as you need," Velarde said. "Anticipating a big trip can be stressful for many - and stress is not good for your health. Every individual's condition is unique, and you'll want to tailor your travel plans to your specific needs. By taking a little time now to plan and prepare, you can enjoy your holiday or vacation can be just what the doctor ordered to help you unwind and recharge."

Reference :
  1. Make a list, check it twice with these heart-healthy holiday travel hacks - (https:newsroom.heart.org/news/make-a-list-check-it-twice-with-these-heart-healthy-holiday-travel-hacks?preview=186c)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Cardiac Rehabilitation
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Do you know how cardiac rehabilitation could help cardiac patients and why it is so effective? Read on to understand about cardiac rehabilitation and to sign up for it?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Health Watch

International Men's Day Aims for Zero Male Suicide

International Men's Day Aims for Zero Male Suicide

Join the movement for 'Zero Male Suicide' this International Men's Day. Unite to break the stigma and save lives.
Novel Test for Fluid Habits or Hormone Deficiency

Novel Test for Fluid Habits or Hormone Deficiency

Discover breakthrough tests distinguishing between habitual fluid intake and hormone deficiency. Safely diagnose polyuria-polydipsia syndrome for effective treatment.
Wearable Ultrasound Patch Redefining Health Monitoring

Wearable Ultrasound Patch Redefining Health Monitoring

MIT unveils a breakthrough wearable ultrasound patch, offering non-invasive monitoring of internal organs. A game-changer in healthcare technology.
How Childhood Bad Experiences Fuel Binge-Eating During College Days?

How Childhood Bad Experiences Fuel Binge-Eating During College Days?

Negative childhood events could release cortisol and adrenaline that impact brain health, resulting in binge eating during college days.
World Antimicrobial Week: Defend, Don't Depend

World Antimicrobial Week: Defend, Don't Depend

As a collective effort to prevent AMR, the week emphasizes the critical importance of the responsible use of antimicrobials to safeguard human and animal health.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Guide to Healthy Journeys With Chronic Health Issues Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests