Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Birth Defects in Fetal Ultrasound Images

is an embryonic condition that causes the lymphatic vascular system to develop abnormally. It's a rare and potentially life-threatening disorder that leads to fluid swelling around the head and neck.The birth defect can typically be easily diagnosed prenatally during an ultrasound appointment, but Dr. Walker - co-founder of the OMNI Research Group (Obstetrics, Maternal and Newborn Investigations) at The Ottawa Hospital - and his research group wanted to test how well AI-driven pattern recognition could do the job."What we demonstrated was in the field of ultrasound we're able to use the same tools for image classification and identification with a high sensitivity and specificity," says Dr. Walker, who believes their approach might be applied to other fetal anomalies generally identified by ultrasonography.The findings were recently published in, a peer-reviewed open-access journal.Source: Eurekalert