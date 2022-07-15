New Eye Drops can Replace the Need for Reading Glasses

How Does the New Eye Drop Work?

As per the report,The researchers behind Vuity designed it to allow for the eye drop to rapidly adjust to the pH of the tear film.What the drop does is take advantage of the eye's ability to reduce pupil size, and improve near-vision whilst maintaining distance vision.The drop has been found to be most effective for those between the ages of 40 and 55.Results have come from two randomized control trials on 750 subjects, the report said.It was during these studies that Vuity was observed to start working within 15 minutes of application.In a positive piece of news, the drops were found to result in no serious side effects. However, some patients experienced mild headaches and eye redness.Source: IANS