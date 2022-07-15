About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Eye Drops can Replace the Need for Reading Glasses

by Hannah Joy on July 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM
Font : A-A+

New Eye Drops can Replace the Need for Reading Glasses

New type of eye drop developed can eliminate the need for reading glasses and it has been approved by the US.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) recently approved the use of an eye drop designed to improve age-related near-vision, reports Express.co.uk.

Allergy Eye Drops

Allergy Eye Drops


Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.
Advertisement


Called Vuity, the drop is applied to each eye once a day and starts working within 15 minutes of application. The makers say each drop lasts for at least six hours.

As per the report, the drug is a formulation of a well-known compound known as pilocarpine.

How Does the New Eye Drop Work?

The researchers behind Vuity designed it to allow for the eye drop to rapidly adjust to the pH of the tear film.
Uveitis

Uveitis


Uveitis refers to inflammation of the uvea of the eye resulting in swelling and destruction of eye tissues. Symptoms of uveitis include eye redness, pain and blurred vision.
Advertisement

What the drop does is take advantage of the eye's ability to reduce pupil size, and improve near-vision whilst maintaining distance vision.

The drop has been found to be most effective for those between the ages of 40 and 55.

Results have come from two randomized control trials on 750 subjects, the report said.

It was during these studies that Vuity was observed to start working within 15 minutes of application.

In a positive piece of news, the drops were found to result in no serious side effects. However, some patients experienced mild headaches and eye redness.



Source: IANS
Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies


Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that stimulates the immune system causing watery, red eyes with itchy sensation. It can usually be treated with eye drops
Advertisement

Novel Eye Drops Could Prevent Common Cause of Blindness

Novel Eye Drops Could Prevent Common Cause of Blindness


Researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center have developed eye drops that could prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion, a major cause of blindness for millions of adults worldwide.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
View all
Recommended Reading
Eyelid BumpEyelid Bump
Floppy Iris Syndrome Floppy Iris Syndrome
Nervous Tic Nervous Tic
Routine Eye ExaminationRoutine Eye Examination
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Eyelid Bump Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Find a Doctor A-Z Drug Brands in India Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug - Food Interactions Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Hearing Loss Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sanatogen
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close