New Eye Drops can Replace the Need for Reading Glasses

New type of eye drop developed can eliminate the need for reading glasses and it has been approved by the US.
The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) recently approved the use of an eye drop designed to improve age-related near-vision, reports Express.co.uk.
Advertisement
‘Vuity is the new eye drop that starts working within 15 minutes of application.’
Called Vuity, the drop is applied to each eye once a day and starts working within 15 minutes of application. The makers say each drop lasts for at least six hours.
As per the report, the drug is a formulation of a well-known compound known as pilocarpine.
What the drop does is take advantage of the eye's ability to reduce pupil size, and improve near-vision whilst maintaining distance vision.
The drop has been found to be most effective for those between the ages of 40 and 55.
Results have come from two randomized control trials on 750 subjects, the report said.
It was during these studies that Vuity was observed to start working within 15 minutes of application.
In a positive piece of news, the drops were found to result in no serious side effects. However, some patients experienced mild headaches and eye redness.
Source: IANS
How Does the New Eye Drop Work?The researchers behind Vuity designed it to allow for the eye drop to rapidly adjust to the pH of the tear film.
Advertisement
What the drop does is take advantage of the eye's ability to reduce pupil size, and improve near-vision whilst maintaining distance vision.
The drop has been found to be most effective for those between the ages of 40 and 55.
Results have come from two randomized control trials on 750 subjects, the report said.
It was during these studies that Vuity was observed to start working within 15 minutes of application.
In a positive piece of news, the drops were found to result in no serious side effects. However, some patients experienced mild headaches and eye redness.
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement