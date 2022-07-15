Is There a Link Between Heart Failure and Y Chromosome in Men?

Advertisement

In human somatic cells, mLOY is the most commonly acquired mutation in the male's genome. However, a relationship between mLOY and pathogenesis has not yet been established. Using CRISPR-Cas9, Soichi Sano and colleagues developed a mouse model of hematopoietic mLOY by reconstituting their bone marrow with cells lacking the Y chromosome.Sano et al. discovered that these mice displayed increased mortality and were more prone to age-related cardiac fibrosis and decreased cardiac function. According to the findings, bone marrow-derived mLOY macrophages that infiltrate the heart trigger high transforming growth factor β1 (TGF-β1) activity, which leads to fibroblast proliferation and accelerated cardiac tissue fibrosis.Treatment with a TGF-β1 neutralizing antibody was shown to ameliorate these harmful effects. What's more, a prospective study in human patients showed that those with mLOY in blood were also at a greater risk for cardiovascular dysfunction and associated mortality, suggesting the potential clinical relevance of Sano et al.'s findings in mice."Indeed, several unexpected links between the Y chromosome, immune system, and complex polygenic traits have been discovered, suggesting an influence of the Y chromosome on immune and inflammatory responses in men," writes Andreas Zeiher and Thomas Braun in a related Perspective. "The study of Sano et al. reinforces this view and uncovers a crucial function of the Y chromosome in maintaining a healthy innate immune system, but further research is required to elucidate the mechanisms."Source: Eurekalert