How Does a Strong Hurricane Affect Dialysis Patients?

Exposure to hurricanes was associated with a higher risk of death among people undergoing dialysis that rose immediately and declined over time of the climate change, as reported in an analysis of 1997 to 2017 data on US dialysis patients. Many people with kidney failure rely on dialysis, but access to this life-saving treatment can be disrupted by extreme weather events — such as hurricanes — that disrupt electricity, water and transportation systems.



Dialysis patients have a higher risk of dying in the 30 days after a hurricane. This research has been reported in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.



Climate Change Influences Patients Requiring Dialysis

Because climate change is expected to intensify extreme weather events like hurricanes, it's important to understand and address the toll that hurricanes take on people who need dialysis. To provide insights, Matthew Blum, MD (Johns Hopkins School of Medicine) and his colleagues analyzed information on patients requiring maintenance dialysis who were registered in the United States Renal Data System and who initiated treatment between 1997 and 2017 in one of 108 hurricane-afflicted counties.