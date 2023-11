Type 3 Diabetes: Link Between Alzheimer's Disease and Diabetes

Why is Alzheimer's Disease Referred to as Type 3 Diabetes?

How Do Type 2 Diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease Affect the Body and Brain?

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's disease is a brain ailment that is also associated with advancing age, typically affecting those aged 65 and older. It is the most frequent, but not the sole, cause of dementia. Individuals with the condition undergo increasing memory loss, behavioral abnormalities, and loss of bodily functions as a result of brain nerve cell damage and death (

People with Alzheimer's live four to eight years on average following diagnosis, with others living up to 20 years. Autopsies of Alzheimer's patients reveal a specific pattern of deposits of two proteins ( Beta-Amyloid: This protein fragment accumulates and forms plaques in the gaps between nerve cells.

Tau Tangles: They form when Tau accumulates within cells in the form of twisted strands. Researchers are still working to determine what causes Alzheimer's disease. According to Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., vice president of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer's Association in Durham, North Carolina, a study reveals that the immune system and hormone pathways may be implicated in the development of the disorder. However, experts are increasingly investigating a link between diabetes and insulin resistance.



diabetes have an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in later life," says Dr. Snyder. "The exact mechanisms are not fully understood. However, when we look at the way that our brains are processing energy, it seems that that process changes in people with diabetes. It could be due to the way type 2 diabetes affects the brain's capacity to metabolize glucose and respond to insulin."