From Leaky Gut to Leaky Brain- What is the Link?

Highlights:
- Leaky gut syndrome is a condition where the intestinal wall allows toxins and bacteria into the bloodstream triggering inflammatory response impacting vital organs
- Leaky brain develops when blood brain barrier protecting the brain fails to filter toxins resulting in brain inflammation
- Leaky gut leads to leaky brain due to factors such as targeted inflammatory response surpassing blood-brain barrier, vagus nerve link, and shared root causes
Do you often feel depressed or anxious? Or do you have medical conditions of the brain with unknown origin? One could tell by blindfold that these symptoms are due to medical issues in the brain. But, it might surprise you to learn that your gut health affects your brain health.
Advertisement
‘Did you know? Mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression due to leaky brain could track its roots to leaky gut. #leakygut #leakybrain #braingutlink #bloodbrainbarrier #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Brain fog or leaky brain is a condition of brain inflammation that tracks its origin to leaky gut that affects both physical and mental health.
What is Leaky Gut?Leaky gut syndrome develops when the small intestine's wall is harmed and becomes extremely permeable to substances. Because of this, the gut "leaks" pathogenic bacteria, toxic waste products, and undigested food particles into the bloodstream, resulting in a wide range of symptoms related to allergic and inflammatory responses (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Leaky gut: What is it, and what does it mean for you?
Go to source).
What are the Causes of Leaky Gut?The specific cause of leaky gut syndrome is unknown. Few possible causes include intestinal hyper-permeability, alcohol, medications like steroids, poor diet, intestinal infections, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer therapy, and complicated gut surgery.
What is Leaky Brain?Within the brain's circulatory system, the blood-brain barrier acts as a protective layer, enabling cellular waste to exit the brain and essential nutrients to enter while filtering and blocking dangerous chemicals.
Leaky brain syndrome develops when this blood-brain barrier fails to keep out such harmful molecules leading to inflammation of the brain resulting in disease conditions that include depression, anxiety, brain fog, headaches, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, ADHD, schizophrenia, and other disorders (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Leaky brain in neurological and psychiatric disorders: Drivers and consequences
Go to source).
Leaky gut and leaky brain often coexist because of their shared underlying causes:
Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.
References :
Source: Medindia
Leaky brain in neurological and psychiatric disorders: Drivers and consequences
Go to source).
How the Leaky Gut - Leaky Brain Link Works?Leaky gut syndrome demonstrates the strong link between the health of the gut and the body as a whole.
-
Triggers Inflammatory Response:Leaky gut can trigger the gut's own immune system to unleash inflammatory substances into the bloodstream throughout the body including the brain
The Blood-Brain Barrier:The inflammatory response from leaky gut syndrome could possibly cross over the blood-brain barrier and cause brain inflammation and associated disease conditions
Vagus Nerve:This so-called gut-brain axis is formed by the vagus nerve, the biggest nerve in the body, which links the gut and the brain. This vagus nerve axis is bidirectional. Not only is the brain susceptible to inflammation that could originate in the gut, but the microbiome—the bacteria that live in the gut—also aids in the production of dopamine and serotonin, two neurochemicals that probably affect our conscious and mental states.
Similarly, the brain's stress signals influence the gut's activities, including the synthesis of those neurochemicals
Enteric Nervous System:Enteric nervous system, also called as 'little brain' is located in the gut that regulates digestion and gut health. This enteric nervous system is directly linked to the central nervous system, emphasizing the brain-gut link
Shared Root Causes:
Leaky gut and leaky brain often coexist because of their shared underlying causes:
- Persistent stress
- Systemic Inflammation
- Low antioxidant levels and poor diet
- Head injuries
- High blood sugar and diabetes
- Increased homocysteine (due to Vitamin B deficiency)
- Environmental contaminants
- Sleep deprivation
- Excessive intake of alcohol
- Heavy metals
- Household contaminants
Ways to Reverse Brain Leak:Healing the leaky gut is the first step towards treating a leaky brain. This entails removing every cause of leaky gut and leaky brain, then incorporating dietary and lifestyle choices that promote brain health.
- Gluten-free meals
- Nutrient-rich diet
- Reduce Sugar Intake
- Minimize processed foods
- Stress Management
- Cut down alcohol intake
- Detoxifying heavy metals and chemicals
- Consuming foods high in probiotics to maintain intestinal balance
- Consuming foods high in essential fatty acids that are important for brain function
- Prioritizing adequate sleep
Advertisement
Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.
References :
- Leaky gut: What is it, and what does it mean for you? - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/leaky-gut-what-is-it-and-what-does-it-mean-for-you-2017092212451)
- Leaky brain in neurological and psychiatric disorders: Drivers and consequences - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30231628/)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
Discover Nemtabrutinib, a groundbreaking targeted drug showing remarkable results in treating blood cancers like CLL and NHL.
Discover how NfL, a nerve injury biomarker, foreshadows multiple sclerosis (MS) disability progression, potentially offering a window for intervention.
A new study reveals a 21% drop in sperm concentration with frequent phone use. Is your smartphone affecting fertility?
Explore why we cry during movies and how it's a display of emotional intelligence, not weakness.
Explore the intriguing link between Alzheimer's disease and diabetes, often referred to as "Type 3 Diabetes." Understand the impact on the body and brain.