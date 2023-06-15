About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Vibrating Capsule Unlocks Secrets of the Gut-Brain Connection
Vibrating Capsule Unlocks Secrets of the Gut-Brain Connection

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 15, 2023 at 10:39 PM
Highlights:
  • The study used a vibrating capsule produced by Vibrant Ltd. to stimulate the gastrointestinal tract to investigate the gut-brain relationship
  • The "gastric evoked potential," a late neuronal response in the brain generated by capsule stimulation, was found by researchers, providing a novel way to analyze gut-brain interaction
  • The methodology and findings have the potential to change the clinical approach to disorders of gut-brain connection by offering a tool for assessing gut sensation and paving the way for more individualized treatment methods

A groundbreaking study led by researchers at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research (LIBR) in Tulsa, Okla., has made significant progress in understanding the enigmatic gut-brain connection, a complex relationship that has long perplexed scientists due to the difficulty of accessing the body's interior.

The study is titled "Parieto-occipital ERP indicators of gut mechanosensation in humans," and it was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications (1 Trusted Source
Parieto-occipital ERP indicators of gut mechanosensation in humans

Go to source).

Vibrating Capsule for Investigating the Gut-Brain Connection

The study's participants successfully swallowed a minimally invasive vibrating capsule to detect brain responses during gastrointestinal stimulation, giving a fresh technique to studying this delicate link.

Vibrant Ltd. created the capsule. Healthy adult male and female volunteers ages 18-40 took part in the study. The volunteers were able to detect the vibration of the capsule under two settings, according to the researchers: normal and enhanced.
The improved stimulation condition resulted in improved perceptual accuracy, faster stimulation detection, and lower variability in reaction time, indicating that this method has the potential to be studied in other clinical populations.

This is a big advance since it shows that this unique way of analyzing gut feelings is feasible.

Key Insights into the Neurological Dynamics of the Gut-Brain Connection

The researchers also uncovered the "gastric evoked potential," which is a late neural response in specific parts of the brain generated by capsule stimulation. The magnitude of these neural responses increased with the intensity of the stimulation and was highly linked with perceptual accuracy.

This discovery opens up new avenues for measuring and comprehending the neurological processes that govern the gut-brain relationship.

"We were able to localize most of the capsule stimulations to the gastroduodenal segments of the digestive tract using abdominal X-ray imaging," said Dr. Sahib Khalsa, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist at LIBR, and senior author of the study.

"This finding is crucial as it provides a more precise understanding of where these gut-brain interactions are originating. The potential clinical implications for the results of this study are substantial," said Dr. Khalsa. "The vibrating capsule method could transform the clinical approach to disorders of gut-brain interaction, including eating disorders and certain gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or functional dyspepsia."

Dr. Khalsa continued. "This would provide a much-needed tool for assessing gut sensation in these conditions and could lead to more personalized and effective treatment strategies. It also opens up the possibility of identifying perceptual or biological mediators of successful treatment, which could serve as predictive markers for future therapeutic interventions."

Reference :
  1. Parieto-occipital ERP indicators of gut mechanosensation in humans - (https:www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-39058-4)
Source: Medindia
