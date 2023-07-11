Crying at the Movies? You Might Have a High Emotional Intelligence

Are you one of those who has had endless tears flowing while watching movies like Marley and Me, The Color Purple, Schindler's List, and The Lion King?



Perhaps you've tried to discreetly shed tears so your companions wouldn't perceive you as overly sentimental (and undoubtedly sneaked a glance to see if they were also teary-eyed), or perhaps you openly let your emotions flow.



What Causes Us to Cry During Movies?

Is it a sign of emotional vulnerability (hence the desire to conceal it from friends) or an indication of strength - a manifestation of emotional intelligence?