About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Crying at the Movies? You Might Have a High Emotional Intelligence
Advertisement

Crying at the Movies? You Might Have a High Emotional Intelligence

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM
Highlights:
  • Crying in movies reflects high emotional intelligence and empathy
  • Oxytocin release amplifies emotional responses, deepening social connections
  • Emotional intelligence is a sign of personal strength, not weakness

Are you one of those who has had endless tears flowing while watching movies like Marley and Me, The Color Purple, Schindler's List, and The Lion King?

Perhaps you've tried to discreetly shed tears so your companions wouldn't perceive you as overly sentimental (and undoubtedly sneaked a glance to see if they were also teary-eyed), or perhaps you openly let your emotions flow.

What Causes Us to Cry During Movies?

Is it a sign of emotional vulnerability (hence the desire to conceal it from friends) or an indication of strength - a manifestation of emotional intelligence?

Is Crying Good for your Skin?
Is Crying Good for your Skin?
As good as crying may feel emotionally, the physical effects aren''t that good for your skin.
Advertisement


Well-crafted films are designed to captivate and deeply engage us. They transport us into the world of their characters, allowing us to see through their eyes, feel what they feel, and even fully identify with a character in some instances. We know these movies are fiction, yet we become so engrossed that we respond emotionally as if they were real (1 Trusted Source
Why Inspiring Stories Make Us React: The Neuroscience of Narrative

Go to source).

Some films are based on true events, which adds to their emotional impact. Certain movies are especially adept at eliciting strong emotional reactions; they're called tearjerkers for a reason.
Before Language Emerged Crying may Have Enabled Humans to Communicate
Before Language Emerged Crying may Have Enabled Humans to Communicate
A scientist has claimed that the phenomenon of crying when we are overcome by emotion developed as a means to communicate our feelings before the emergence of language.
Advertisement

The "love hormone," oxytocin, comes into play here. Neuroscientist Paul Zak's research has shown that watching compelling stories can lead to the release of oxytocin.

While oxytocin is primarily known for its role in childbirth and breastfeeding, facilitating contractions during labor and stimulating milk production, it is also released in response to positive physical contact such as hugs, kisses, intimacy, and even petting animals, as well as through positive social interactions.

Because we are social creatures, our survival hinges on social bonding, and oxytocin plays a crucial role. It helps us recognize and form attachments with our primary caregivers and protective social groups.

Recent research, as explained by neuroscientist Robert Froemke, indicates that oxytocin has an even broader impact, acting as a "volume dial" that amplifies brain activity related to a person's current experiences.

So, while oxytocin is biologically targeted at fostering strong social bonds, it also heightens emotional responses.

Experiencing Vicarious Social Experience

When you cry during a movie, it signifies that oxytocin has been activated due to the connections you feel through vicarious social experiences. Your attention is captured, and the movie's story evokes emotions.

Oxytocin becomes associated with elevated feelings of empathy and compassion, further intensifying the sense of social connectedness, and you become even more attuned to the social cues of the movie's characters. This explains the sudden emotional outpouring.

Empathy is a demonstration of strength and a crucial component of emotional intelligence.

Emotional intelligence encompasses the ability to recognize and manage your own emotions, as well as understand and navigate the emotions of others.

According to psychologist Daniel Goleman, empathy is one of five key characteristics of emotional intelligence, along with self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, and social skills.

High emotional intelligence is linked to effective leadership, professional success, and academic achievement, as well as healthier social and intimate relationships. It is associated with psychological and physical well-being and greater emotional intelligence aids in coping with stress and conflicts.

Crying in response to a movie indicates a high level of empathy, social awareness, and connection - all integral components of emotional intelligence. Therefore, it is a sign of personal strength rather than weakness.

Sobbing openly can be seen as a particular demonstration of strength, as it signifies that a person is unafraid to display their emotional reaction to others.

Crying is not an indication of weakness. The perception of crying in movies as a sign of emotional vulnerability may stem from the stereotype associating crying, especially in response to the suffering of others, with femininity.

However, there is nothing weak about displaying your emotional intelligence. Emotional crying is a uniquely human behavior. Well-crafted films immerse us in alternate realities, provoking intense emotions and triggering biological processes in our brains.

Being suddenly overcome with tears reflects a strong empathetic response. So go ahead, let your emotions flow, and take pride in your emotional intelligence - and perhaps, seek out tearjerker movies to observe the emotional reactions of your friends.

In shedding tears for the stories, we witness on screen, we show our humanity and demonstrate the depth of our emotional intelligence.

Reference :
  1. Why Inspiring Stories Make Us React: The Neuroscience of Narrative - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4445577/)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Identifying Which is the Best Way to Soothe a Crying Infant
Identifying Which is the Best Way to Soothe a Crying Infant
How do you soothe a crying baby fast? The best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Acupuncture Better Than Medical Treatment for Reducing Crying in Infants
Acupuncture Better Than Medical Treatment for Reducing Crying in Infants
Minimal acupuncture was found to shorten the duration and reduce the intensity of crying in infants with colic.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Emotional Healing

Emotional Healing

Emotional healing is the ability to take proper control of painful thoughts, feelings and emotions. Healing ...
Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental ...

Latest Health Watch

Revolutionary Drug Offers Hope for Blood Cancer Patients

Revolutionary Drug Offers Hope for Blood Cancer Patients

Discover Nemtabrutinib, a groundbreaking targeted drug showing remarkable results in treating blood cancers like CLL and NHL.
Multiple Sclerosis Disability Progression Linked to NfL Biomarker

Multiple Sclerosis Disability Progression Linked to NfL Biomarker

Discover how NfL, a nerve injury biomarker, foreshadows multiple sclerosis (MS) disability progression, potentially offering a window for intervention.
Is Your Smartphone Affecting Fertility?

Is Your Smartphone Affecting Fertility?

A new study reveals a 21% drop in sperm concentration with frequent phone use. Is your smartphone affecting fertility?
Type 3 Diabetes: Link Between Alzheimer's Disease and Diabetes

Type 3 Diabetes: Link Between Alzheimer's Disease and Diabetes

Explore the intriguing link between Alzheimer's disease and diabetes, often referred to as "Type 3 Diabetes." Understand the impact on the body and brain.
From Leaky Gut to Leaky Brain- What is the Link?

From Leaky Gut to Leaky Brain- What is the Link?

Leaky gut releases toxins and harmful pathogens that traverses the blood-brain barrier causing brain inflammation resulting in leaky brain.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Crying at the Movies? You Might Have a High Emotional Intelligence Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests