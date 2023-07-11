About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Your Smartphone Affecting Fertility?
Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM
Highlights:
  • Swiss study finds frequent phone use linked to lower sperm concentration
  • Data shows a 21% decline in sperm concentration for heavy phone users
  • Trend aligns with cellular technology advancements over the years

Phone usage is often linked to various health risks, but the recent one has taken the entire male population by shock.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Geneva and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute has been circulating, including some information about this particular correlation.

The study's results are based on data collected from nearly 3,000 Swiss males aged 18 to 22, who were recruited from multiple military centers between 2005 and 2018. Participants completed a survey that covered details about their overall health, including inquiries about their phone usage habits.

Phone and Sperm: What's the Link?

Rita Rahban, one of the leaders of the research, mentioned that previous investigations into the potential link between phones and sperm quality used a smaller sample size from fertility clinics, which led to inconclusive findings. In contrast, this new study took a different approach and demonstrated that frequent phone use "is connected to a reduced sperm concentration and overall sperm count," as stated in a press release shared on Wednesday.

More precisely, the data indicated a 21 percent drop in sperm concentration for men who reported using their phones more than 20 times a day compared to those who said they rarely used their phones.
Furthermore, the reported association was observed to have "gradually declined" from 2007 onwards until the end of the data collection period. This noticeable trend aligns with the progression of cellular technology over the years, particularly the transition from 2G to 3G, and so forth.

This study comes at a time when there are ongoing conversations about a broader decline in sperm quality in recent years. This decrease has been theorized to be influenced by various factors, including but not limited to environmental changes.

What Actions Should Men Take?

For men who hope to become fathers in the future, this information may be disconcerting. However, researchers advise against panicking or making significant adjustments at this time.

If men are worried, simply placing their phones in a bag and reducing their usage is a relatively straightforward measure they can take. However, at present, there is no proof that this will enhance their sperm quality, which would require a randomized controlled trial. Personally, I will continue to keep my phone in my pants pocket.

Hence, keep the phone down to keep your sperm count up.



Source: Medindia
