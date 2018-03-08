13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

Why you should Take Care of your Brain?

A habit is a regular practice, that most of us are dependent on. Often, we don’t realize the cause nor its effects. Some every day, seemingly harmless habits can be so bad that they can cause lasting brain damage.



The human brain is the most important organ of our body and we all fail to think that the brain also requires exercise or training and nutrition for it to function well. Thus, forming good habits and avoiding the following bad habits will prevent brain damage and keep it healthy.