Social Media, TV Addiction May Up Depression Risk among Teens

Changes in adolescent social media use and television use predict increases in symptoms of depression. The study revealed that a higher than average frequency of social media and television viewing over four years predicts more severe symptoms of depression over that same time frame.Over and above a potential common vulnerability linked to both sets of behaviors, the study demonstrated that if teens reported increases that their social media use and television viewing surpassed their overall mean level of use in a given year, then their depression symptoms also increased in that same year. Thus,Video gaming and computer use beyond average, social media use and other internet browsing, were also included in the study, but were not identified as predictors of depression in adolescence.The study tested three explanatory hypotheses: Displacement, Upward Social Comparison, and Reinforcing Spirals.The data from teens appeared to conform with the latter two hypotheses: There was no evidence that screen time affected adolescent depression by reducing their involvement in physical activities, but there was evidence that interacting with media outlets that were more conducive to promoting upward social comparisons were particularly associated with reductions in self-esteem, which then explained increases in depressive symptoms.The study also found evidence that social media, and not other screen-based activities, might further promote depressive symptoms in those already experiencing depressive symptoms, through a reinforcing spiral process.These results are consistent with previous hypotheses about how depression develops.explains the study's lead author, Elroy Boers, post-doctoral researcher at UdeM's Department of Psychiatry.This study could have important implications for how youth and families choose to regulate digital screen time in order to prevent and reduce symptoms of depression.said Dr. Patricia Conrod, senior author and Professor of Psychiatry at Universite de Montreal, and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair at CHU Sainte-Justine.Dr. Conrod's team followed almost 4,000 Canadian teenagers from ages 12 to 16 years who were part of the Co-Venture Trial. Each year of high school, teens were asked to self-report time spent in front of digital screens and specify the amount of time spent engaging in four different types of screen activities (social media, television, video gaming, and computer use).Moreover, the teenagers completed self-reported questionnaires on various depressive symptoms between ages 12 and 16. Then, after data collection, state-of-the-art statistical analyses were performed to assess the between-person and with-person associations between screen time and depression in adolescence. These analyses augment standard analyses by modeling the year-to-year changes of both sets of problems, thus taking into account possible common vulnerability and possible natural developmental changes in each set of behaviors or symptoms.said Conrod. This is highly encouraging from a prevention perspective, she added.Conrod and her colleagues hope that this study will help guide the design of new intervention strategies for at-risk youth, before the symptoms become clinically significant.Source: Eurekalert