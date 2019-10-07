World Population Day: ‘The World is Not Enough’

(American Biologist, Theorist and Naturalist).
History of World Population Day
World Population
Day was established in 1989 by the Governing Council of the United Nations
Development Program. This was inspired by the Day of Five Billion, which was
observed on 11th
July 1987. On this day, the world population reached 5 billion. Through
a resolution (A/RES/45/216) passed at the 71st
Plenary Meeting of the United Nations
General Assembly on 21st
December 1990, it was decided that the World
Population Day should be a permanent annual event, which is to be celebrated on
11th
July every year
for enhancing awareness about population issues, including its impact on the
environment and global economic development.
United Nation's Contribution to Addressing
World Population Issues
The United Nations
(UN) addresses all global population issues through its Population Division and
the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The UN Population Division is the
nodal point of contact for all stakeholders to hold consultations with the UN
on all matters related to the world population. The UNFPA works both within and
outside the UN system by interacting with governments, non-governmental
organizations (NGOs), key decision makers, community and religious leaders, as
well as civil society, to implement programs and achieve its goals.
Importantly, the UNFPA funds country-led initiatives pertaining to population
control, such as family planning and reproductive health.
Focus of the 2019 World Population Day
Every year, the
UN chooses a specific theme that focuses on a particular aspect of the issues
associated with the world's population. The 2019 World Population Day does
not have any specific theme.
This year, the UN draws the attention of
the global community to address the unfinished agenda
of the 1994
International Conference on Population and Development, which took place 25
years ago in Cairo, Egypt. In this historic conference, 179 governments across
the globe reached a consensus that gender equality and reproductive health are
vital for attaining sustainable development. This is the basis of the Program
of Action that forms the foundation of all activities conducted by the UNFPA.
Notably, the UNFPA is convening a high-powered intergovernmental conference in
Nairobi, Kenya in November to address these unmet goals.
World Population Day Activities in Three
Countries - A Snapshot
- New York, USA: A variety of
activities are planned in New York, which is the UN's Headquarters. A
high-level meeting is being organized, where government representatives
from across the world will meet to discuss global population issues in the
context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- London, UK: In the UK, the fast
rate of population growth, coupled with high consumption levels is
disproportionately affecting the global environment. In order to address
this issue, the UK government's Department for International Development
(DFID) is expediting efforts to achieve the SDGs in a time-bound manner
- Lagos, Nigeria: Nigeria is the
highest populated country in Africa. It is projected that Nigeria will
overtake the US and become the third most populous country in the world by
2050. On World Population Day, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF),
a Nigerian NGO dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable
development, will host a round-table conference with campaigners and
government representatives to discuss the impact of unsustainable
population growth at the national and international levels
World Population: Facts & Figures
- The
current world population is 7.7 billion
- The
current population of India is 1.37
billion or approximately one-sixth of the world population
- 83 million people are being added to
the world's population every year
- The world population is expected to
reach 8.6 billion by 2030, 9.8 billion by 2050, and 11.2 billion by 2100
- 60 percent of the world's population
resides in Asia
- 17 percent of the world's population
resides in India
- India will become the world's most populous country by 2024
- A billion people or one-eighth of the
world's population live in hunger
- 2 million children die of malnutrition
annually
- 10 percent of the world's population
don't have access to proper sanitation
- 30 percent of the world's population
is due to unwanted or accidental pregnancies
- Population, when unchecked, doubles every 25 years or increases in
a geometrical ratio
- The world population can be stabilized
by eliminating 350,000 people daily
Major Drivers of Population Growth
World Population
Day aims to highlight the precarious condition that the world is currently in
due to the population explosion, which is spiraling out of control. It also
aims to focus the world's attention on the major factors that have a direct or
indirect impact on population growth across the globe. Some of these are highlighted
below:
- Fertility Rate: This
is the biggest factor that affects population growth - higher the
fertility rate, the larger the population. The fertility rate is a
reflection of the reproductive health of women in a particular country,
which has a direct bearing onmaternal
and child health
- Mortality Rate: This
is a measure of the number of deaths occurring over a specific period of
time. If the death rate is higher than the birth rate, then the population
will decrease. Unfortunately, this doesn't reflect the current real-life
scenario
- Life Expectancy: The life expectancy at birth is an estimate of the expected
lifespan of a newborn baby. With advancements in medicine, the average
life expectancy has appreciably increased over the decades, which has
contributed to overpopulation
- Family Planning:
Lack of access to safe and effective family planning methods such as
contraception, has led to an increase in unwanted pregnancies
- Education:
Education is a powerful factor that has a far-reaching impact on population
growth. In this regard, the education of girls is vital. They should receive sex education,
which will help prevent adolescent pregnancies, which currently stands at
15 million annually in the age group of 15-19 years. Both girls and boys
should also have knowledge about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)
- Economic Development: Developing countries with weak economies tend to have a larger
population. For example, agricultural-based societies look upon children
as extra helping hands who can perform household chores and help in
harvesting crops
- Social & Cultural Norms: In many societies, child marriage is still
rampant, despite efforts to stop it. Also, in many countries, including
India, joint families have traditionally been the norm. However, nowadays,
there is a trend towards nuclear families, with fewer family members
- Immigration: High
levels of immigration can drastically increase the population size of the
host country. This is true for host countries like the UK and USA.
However, in countries like Japan, which has strict immigration laws, there
has been a stagnation in the population over the years
- Gender Equality: In countries where gender equality is lacking, women do not have a
voice in matters of health, including reproductive health, which leads to
a larger family size
- Human Rights:
Violation of human rights, particularly the right to health, can have a
dramatic influence on population growth, both nationally and globally
- Poverty: Poverty
is at the root of many social evils. Among other things, it can lead to an increased birth rate, which
can significantly increase the population size
The Way Forward
Some of the ways to
address the current global population crisis include the following:
- Birth Control: There should
be universal access to safe and effective contraceptive methods for both men and
women. Moreover, voluntary sterilization, such as tubal ligation for women
and vasectomy for men should be encouraged,
particularly when a couple already has two children
- Family Planning: Having a
small family size is important for keeping the nation's population down
too. In this regard, the popular Indian family planning slogan "Hum do, hamare do" (Us two, our two) is very
appropriate
- Compulsory Education: Compulsory
education till the secondary level (16 years of age), as in most developed
countries, will mean that children are no longer economic assets, but
economic liabilities. Therefore, the high cost of bringing up a child will
discourage parents from having a large family
- Women Empowerment: Women should
be empowered so that they can make informed choices about family planning
- Gender Equality: Gender bias
should be eradicated at all levels - law, economic opportunity, health,
and culture. Women who are on equal terms with men in all these aspects,
are more likely to postpone childbearing and have fewer children
- Sex Education: Adolescents,
especially girls, should be educated about sexual issues, such as avoiding
unwanted pregnancies, delaying marriage, and the dangers of STDs
- Policy Reforms: There is a
need to end all government policies that reward parents financially for
having a higher number of children
- Legislations: Proper
implementation of laws upholding child rights is urgently required. These
include legislation against child labor, child trafficking, and child
sexual abuse, among others. Strict implementation of these laws will
ensure a better future for children
- Taxation: Higher
taxation of parents with more than 2 children will automatically reduce
family size and encourage nuclear families
- Political Will: There is a
need for greater political will for stabilizing population growth through
the exercise of human rights and human development
Conclusion
From the
foregoing discussion, it is evident that overpopulation is a problem that
creates many other problems. Overpopulation leads to overexploitation of
finite natural resources
. Space for accommodation is
also finite, which is being reflected in overcrowding, especially in urban
areas. So, on World Population Day, let's join hands to control the
population to make life better for each and everyone on the planet.
Source: Medindia