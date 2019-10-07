World Population Day: ‘The World is Not Enough’

History of World Population Day

United Nation's Contribution to Addressing World Population Issues

Focus of the 2019 World Population Day

World Population Day Activities in Three Countries - A Snapshot

Lagos, Nigeria: Nigeria is the highest populated country in Africa. It is projected that Nigeria will overtake the US and become the third most populous country in the world by 2050. On World Population Day, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), a Nigerian NGO dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development, will host a round-table conference with campaigners and government representatives to discuss the impact of unsustainable population growth at the national and international levels

World Population: Facts & Figures

The current world population is 7.7 billion

The current population of India is 1.37 billion or approximately one-sixth of the world population

83 million people are being added to the world's population every year

The world population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030, 9.8 billion by 2050, and 11.2 billion by 2100

60 percent of the world's population resides in Asia

17 percent of the world's population resides in India

India will become the world's most populous country by 2024

A billion people or one-eighth of the world's population live in hunger

2 million children die of malnutrition annually

10 percent of the world's population don't have access to proper sanitation

30 percent of the world's population is due to unwanted or accidental pregnancies

Population, when unchecked, doubles every 25 years or increases in a geometrical ratio

The world population can be stabilized by eliminating 350,000 people daily

Major Drivers of Population Growth

Life Expectancy: The life expectancy at birth is an estimate of the expected lifespan of a newborn baby. With advancements in medicine, the average life expectancy has appreciably increased over the decades, which has contributed to overpopulation

Education: Education is a powerful factor that has a far-reaching impact on population growth. In this regard, the education of girls is vital. They should receive sex education, which will help prevent adolescent pregnancies, which currently stands at 15 million annually in the age group of 15-19 years. Both girls and boys should also have knowledge about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Immigration: High levels of immigration can drastically increase the population size of the host country. This is true for host countries like the UK and USA. However, in countries like Japan, which has strict immigration laws, there has been a stagnation in the population over the years

Poverty: Poverty is at the root of many social evils. Among other things, it can lead to an increased birth rate, which can significantly increase the population size

The Way Forward

Family Planning: Having a small family size is important for keeping the nation's population down too. In this regard, the popular Indian family planning slogan "Hum do, hamare do" (Us two, our two) is very appropriate

Women Empowerment: Women should be empowered so that they can make informed choices about family planning

Sex Education: Adolescents, especially girls, should be educated about sexual issues, such as avoiding unwanted pregnancies, delaying marriage, and the dangers of STDs

Legislations: Proper implementation of laws upholding child rights is urgently required. These include legislation against child labor, child trafficking, and child sexual abuse, among others. Strict implementation of these laws will ensure a better future for children

Political Will: There is a need for greater political will for stabilizing population growth through the exercise of human rights and human development

Conclusion

World Population Day was established in 1989 by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Program. This was inspired by the Day of Five Billion, which was observed on 11July 1987. On this day, the world population reached 5 billion. Through a resolution (A/RES/45/216) passed at the 71Plenary Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on 21December 1990, it was decided that the World Population Day should be a permanent annual event, which is to be celebrated on 11July every year for enhancing awareness about population issues, including its impact on the environment and global economic development.The United Nations (UN) addresses all global population issues through its Population Division and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The UN Population Division is the nodal point of contact for all stakeholders to hold consultations with the UN on all matters related to the world population. The UNFPA works both within and outside the UN system by interacting with governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), key decision makers, community and religious leaders, as well as civil society, to implement programs and achieve its goals. Importantly, the UNFPA funds country-led initiatives pertaining to population control, such as family planning and reproductive health.Every year, the UN chooses a specific theme that focuses on a particular aspect of the issues associated with the world's population.This year,of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development, which took place 25 years ago in Cairo, Egypt. In this historic conference, 179 governments across the globe reached a consensus that gender equality and reproductive health are vital for attaining sustainable development. This is the basis of the Program of Action that forms the foundation of all activities conducted by the UNFPA. Notably, the UNFPA is convening a high-powered intergovernmental conference in Nairobi, Kenya in November to address these unmet goals.World Population Day aims to highlight the precarious condition that the world is currently in due to the population explosion, which is spiraling out of control. It also aims to focus the world's attention on the major factors that have a direct or indirect impact on population growth across the globe. Some of these are highlighted below:Some of the ways to address the current global population crisis include the following:From the foregoing discussion, it is evident that overpopulation is a problem that creates many other problems.. Space for accommodation is also finite, which is being reflected in overcrowding, especially in urban areas. So,Source: Medindia