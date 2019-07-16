High Blood Pressure, Cholesterol in Early Life May Up Heart Disease Risk in Later Life

While previous studies have found young adult exposures to be associated with heart disease later in life, it is unclear if this contributes to later risk independently of exposures experienced later in life. This knowledge has been restricted due to the limited age range of previous studies.Using data from six large, community-based, prospective cohort studies, researchers modeled complete risk factor trajectories starting at age 18 through follow-up and used those trajectories to estimate the independent associations of risk factor exposures during young adulthood (age 18-39 years) and later adulthood (age ?40 years) with subsequent risk of coronary heart disease, heart failure and stroke.The research team calculated period-specific time-weighted averages of systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol exposure levels for younger and older adults.A total of 36,030 participants were included in the analysis. Over a follow-up period of 17 years, there were 4,570 incident coronary heart disease (CHD) events, 5,119 heart failure events, and 2,862 stroke events. Average measurements of SBP, DBP, LDL, and HDL from young adulthood were all strongly correlated with later in life averages.Elevated LDL during young adulthood was associated with a 64 percent increased risk of coronary heart disease, independent of later life exposures.High SBP and DBP in young adulthood were independently associated with a 37 percent and 21 percent increased risk of heart failure, respectively. While no young adult exposures were independently associated with stroke, increased levels of high later life SBP or DBP were strong predictors of stroke.said Andrew E. Moran, MD, MPH, associate professor at Columbia University and senior author of the study.The research team recommends implementation of preventive programs targeting individual young adults that are web-based, patient-centered, mobile and account for the fact that this age group may discount the importance of their future heart disease risk.A limitation of this study is that it relied on imputed risk factor levels before age 40 years. Future studies are needed to validate these findings in cohorts with a follow-up spanning from young adulthood to later in life.In an editorial comment accompanying this study, Samuel S. Gidding, MD, and Jennifer Robinson, MD, MPH, said that this study should be a wake-up call for the medical community to recognize the preventive care gaps experienced by younger adults.they said.Source: Eurekalert