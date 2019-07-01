Spending Too Much Time on Social Media Can Cause Depression in Girls

Social media addiction may increase the risk of depression in teenage girls, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal EClinicalMedicine.

Teenage girls who spend more time on social media have a higher risk of depression than boys, a study has found.



Read More.. A team of researchers led by Yvonne Kelly from the University College London (UCL) found that almost 40 percent of girls who spend more than five hours a day on social media show symptoms of depression, Xinhua news agency reported.



However, the rate is much lower for boys, which is less than 15 percent.



According to Simon Wessely, former president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the underlying processes of this phenomenon are not well understood.



The research team "still cannot definitely say that social media usage causes poor mental health, although the evidence is starting to point in that direction," The Guardian quoted Wessely as saying.



For the study, the team included interviews with almost 11,000 14-year-olds.



They found that two-fifths of girls have suffered online harassments or online bullying compared to one-quarter of boys.



Compared to 28 percent of boys, 40 percent of girls have suffered sleep loss because of online habits.



Girls were found more likely to have low self-esteem and body weight dissatisfaction and be unhappy with their appearance, than boys.



