Antidepressants may cause persistent sexual side effects, including reduced genital sensitivity, highlighting the need for better patient education and informed consent.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Frequency of self-reported persistent post-treatment genital hypoesthesia among past antidepressant users: a cross-sectional survey of sexual and gender minority youth in Canada and the US



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Depression is about 50% more common among women than among men. Worldwide, more than 10% of pregnant women and women who have just given birth experience depression. #medindia #depression #women’

Depression is about 50% more common among women than among men. Worldwide, more than 10% of pregnant women and women who have just given birth experience depression. #medindia #depression #women’

Post-SSRI Sexual Dysfunction

Context of the Study

Differentiating PSSD from Depression Symptoms

Significant Contrast with Other Psychiatric Medications

The Need for Better Patient Education and Transparency

Frequency of self-reported persistent post-treatment genital hypoesthesia among past antidepressant users: a cross-sectional survey of sexual and gender minority youth in Canada and the US - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00127-024-02769-0)

A new study from Simon Fraser University reveals that antidepressants can cause sexual side effects, including persistent reduced genital sensitivitythe medication ().Published inthe research found that 13% of antidepressant users reported decreased genital sensitivity, compared to just 1% of those taking other psychiatric medications.“It’s gone under the radar for so long, largely due to stigma, shame and embarrassment,” says Yassie Pirani, an SFU alumnus and lead author on the study. “For some, it resolves with time, but for a lot of people, it doesn't go away. I've spoken with somebody who developed this syndrome at age 33. He's 66 years old now and nothing's changed.”Post-SSRI sexual dysfunction (PSSD) is an under-researched and under-reported syndrome of persistent sexual dysfunction caused by SSRI and SNRI antidepressant use, where sexual function does not return to normal after the patient stops using the medication.“I’ve talked to teenagers who get this and it's devastating. There's no way to under to state how harrowing an experience this is for people. It’s not just about the numb genitals – it's about what it means for having relationships, to be rendered impotent without your consent. It is a serious harm.”Pirani says the illness is a spectrum. For some, it's mild, their genitals feel less sensation, maybe 80 per cent of what used to be. While in more severe cases, it’s complete numbness.The study was nested within a larger survey (~9,600 mainly LGBTQ young people in Canada and the U.S.) that focused on mental health, conversion therapy, and other factors that shape experiences related to gender and sexuality during adolescence and early adulthood.“This study reminds us that pharmacological interventions play a role in shaping the sexual experiences of youth, and improved understanding and education is urgently needed,” says Travis Salway, an SFU associate professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences and the study’s principal investigator.As part of the community survey, participants were asked if they’d ever taken antidepressant drugs and stopped and subsequently experienced a number of PSSD-compatible symptoms. Research regarding PSSD is complicated by the fact that many PSSD symptoms, like low libido, can also be attributed to depression. However, genital numbness, known as genital hypothesia, is a primary symptom of PSSD that is not associated with depression.“There's no medical explanation for why people should experience numbness in their genitals due to depression or anxiety (or other common conditions for which SSRIs/SNRIs are prescribed),” Salway explains. “The frequency of genital hypothesia in those who had past use of antidepressants was more than 10 times greater than the frequency that we saw in those who had used another psychiatric medication (such as antipsychotics or sedatives).”Part of the problem, as Pirani sees it, is an informed consent-accountability gap. While antidepressants are commonly prescribed to help people struggling with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder, phobias, chronic pain, depression and other conditions, people aren’t being warned of the risks.The findings underscore the need for more robust patient and prescriber education practices and warnings so that patients can decide for themselves if the risk is worth it.Source-Eurekalert