About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

HPH-15: The Dual-Action Wonder for Diabetes and Obesity

by Naina Bhargava on Dec 7 2024 10:43 AM

HPH-15, a novel compound, offers a dual solution for lowering blood glucose and reducing fat in diabetes treatment.

HPH-15: The Dual-Action Wonder for Diabetes and Obesity
Scientists at Kumamoto University have introduced a groundbreaking compound, HPH-15, that both lowers blood glucose levels and prevents fat accumulation, representing a major advancement in diabetes treatment (1 Trusted Source
An antifibrotic compound that ameliorates hyperglycaemia and fat accumulation in cell and HFD mouse models

Go to source).

Antidiabetic Medications Lowers Dementia Risk
Antidiabetic Medications Lowers Dementia Risk
A study found lower dementia risks in T2DM patients treated with metformin and SGLT-2 inhibitors, highlighting their cognitive benefits.
Advertisement

The Global Impact of Type 2 Diabetes and Its Complications

Type 2 diabetes, which affects millions globally, is frequently associated with complications such as fatty liver and insulin resistance, posing challenges to current treatment approaches. The research team, led by Visiting Associate Professor Hiroshi Tateishi and Professor Eiichi Araki, has identified HPH-15 as a promising alternative to traditional medications like metformin.


Advertisement
Metformin to Lessen Risk of Heart Ailments in Diabetics
Metformin to Lessen Risk of Heart Ailments in Diabetics
Metformin is an inexpensive treatment often used for Type 2 diabetes to lower blood sugar levels by reducing glucose production in the liver.

HPH-15 Outperforms Metformin

The study, published in Diabetologia, a top journal in the field of diabetes, demonstrates that HPH-15 outperforms metformin by activating AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK)—a critical protein regulating energy balance—at lower doses. HPH-15 not only improved glucose uptake in liver, muscle, and fat cells but also significantly reduced fat accumulation in high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obese mice. Unlike metformin, HPH-15 exhibited additional antifibrotic properties, potentially addressing liver fibrosis and other complications often seen in diabetes patients.


Advertisement
Antidiabetic Drug Shown to Protect Against Kidney Failure
Antidiabetic Drug Shown to Protect Against Kidney Failure
Canagliflozin, a drug developed to lower glucose levels in diabetics can now protect against kidney failure as well as heart complications, and could be a potential boon for millions of diabetics worldwide.

Key findings include:

  • Enhanced Efficacy: HPH-15 activated AMPK and promoted glucose uptake at concentrations 200 times lower than metformin.
  • Fat Reduction: The compound decreased subcutaneous fat by 44% and mitigated fatty liver more effectively than metformin in preclinical trials.
  • Safety Profile: Lactic acid production, a concern with metformin, was either comparable or lower with HPH-15, suggesting reduced risks of lactic acidosis.

Anti-diabetic Drug Semaglutide Mitigates Liver Disease Severity in HIV Patients
Anti-diabetic Drug Semaglutide Mitigates Liver Disease Severity in HIV Patients
Semaglutide, an anti-diabetic drug, is in clinical trials for treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in HIV patients.

A Step Forward in Diabetes Care

These results suggest that HPH-15 could redefine diabetes management by combining glucose control with the prevention of obesity-related complications. “This compound holds transformative potential for diabetes treatment, offering benefits beyond blood sugar regulation,” said Professor Mikako Fujita from the Faculty of Life Sciences at Kumamoto University.

Reference:
  1. An antifibrotic compound that ameliorates hyperglycaemia and fat accumulation in cell and HFD mouse models - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00125-024-06260-y)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Diabetes News
View All
Advertisement