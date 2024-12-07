HPH-15: The Dual-Action Wonder for Diabetes and Obesity

HPH-15, a novel compound, offers a dual solution for lowering blood glucose and reducing fat in diabetes treatment.

About 830 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries. More than half of people living with diabetes are not receiving treatment.

The Global Impact of Type 2 Diabetes and Its Complications

HPH-15 Outperforms Metformin

Key findings include:

Enhanced Efficacy: HPH-15 activated AMPK and promoted glucose uptake at concentrations 200 times lower than metformin.

HPH-15 activated AMPK and promoted glucose uptake at concentrations 200 times lower than metformin. Fat Reduction: The compound decreased subcutaneous fat by 44% and mitigated fatty liver more effectively than metformin in preclinical trials.

The compound decreased subcutaneous fat by 44% and mitigated fatty liver more effectively than metformin in preclinical trials. Safety Profile: Lactic acid production, a concern with metformin, was either comparable or lower with HPH-15, suggesting reduced risks of lactic acidosis.

A Step Forward in Diabetes Care

Scientists at Kumamoto University have introduced a groundbreaking compound,that both lowers blood glucose levels and prevents fat accumulation, representing a major advancement in diabetes treatment ().Type 2 diabetes, which affects millions globally, is frequently associated with complications such as fatty liver and insulin resistance, posing challenges to current treatment approaches. The research team, led by Visiting Associate Professor Hiroshi Tateishi and Professor Eiichi Araki, has identified HPH-15 as a promising alternative to traditional medications like metformin.The study, published ina top journal in the field of diabetes, demonstrates that HPH-15 outperforms metformin by activating AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK)—a critical protein regulating energy balance—at lower doses. HPH-15 not only improved glucose uptake in liver, muscle, and fat cells but also significantly reduced fat accumulation in high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obese mice. Unlike metformin, HPH-15 exhibited additional antifibrotic properties, potentially addressing liver fibrosis and other complications often seen in diabetes patients.These results suggest that HPH-15 could redefine diabetes management by combining glucose control with the prevention of obesity-related complications. “This compound holds transformative potential for diabetes treatment, offering benefits beyond blood sugar regulation,” said Professor Mikako Fujita from the Faculty of Life Sciences at Kumamoto University.Source-Eurekalert