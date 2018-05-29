medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Weight Gain a Possibility If Antidepressants Usage is Long

by Rishika Gupta on  May 29, 2018 at 7:01 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who have been using anti-depressants for a long time could be at an increased risk of gaining weight. The findings of this study are published in the BMJ journal.
Weight Gain a Possibility If Antidepressants Usage is Long
Weight Gain a Possibility If Antidepressants Usage is Long

The findings show that patients prescribed any of the 12 most commonly used antidepressants were more likely to experience weight gain than those not taking the drugs. The risk was greatest during the second and third years of treatment.

Obesity and weight gain are global public health problems, with approximately 60% of UK adults currently overweight or obese. Depression is common in people who are severely obese, and the rate of antidepressant prescribing is increasing, which could have a potential impact on public health.

However, little research has been reported on the impact of widespread antidepressant treatment on weight gain.

So a UK based research team, led by Rafael Gafoor at King's College London, set out to investigate the association between the use of antidepressants and weight gain.

The researchers analyzed body weight and body mass measurement data from the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD) for over 300,000 adults with an average age of 51, whose body mass index (BMI) had been recorded three or more times during GP consultations from 2004-2014.

Participants were grouped according to their BMI (from normal weight to severely obese) and whether or not they had been prescribed an antidepressant in a given year. Participants were then monitored for a total of 10 years.

The researchers found that the absolute risk of gaining at least 5% weight without antidepressant use was 8.1 per 100 person-years; whereas the risk with antidepressant use was 9.8 per 100 person-years.

To put this into context, this means that for every 59 people taking antidepressants, one extra person would gain at least 5% weight over the study period.

The risk was greatest during the second and third years of treatment. During the second year of treatment, the risk of gaining at least 5% weight was 46% higher than in the general population, but no association was found during the first 12 months of treatment.

They also found that people who were initially of normal weight had a higher risk of moving to either the overweight or obese groups, and people who were initially overweight had a higher risk of moving to the obese group if they were taking antidepressants.

Results remained largely unchanged after further analysis to take account of various factors including age, sex and whether the participants had other conditions such as diabetes, stroke, and cancer.

This is an observational study so that no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the researchers outline some limitations that could have affected the results. However, strengths include a large number of participants and long-term follow up.

The researchers say that the results suggest the widespread use of antidepressants "may be contributing to long-term increased weight gain at a population level and that the potential for weight gain should be considered when antidepressant treatment is indicated."

Lead author Dr. Rafael Gafoor from King's College London, said: "It's important to stress that no patients should stop taking their medication and that if they have any concerns, they should speak with their doctor or pharmacist."*

In a linked editorial, Alessandro Serretti and Stefano Porcelli, from the University of Bologna emphasize that doctors should give lifestyle advice on diet and exercise to minimize the risk of gaining weight and that weight should be measured during antidepressant treatment.

They say that whilst antidepressant treatment should always be offered to those with moderate or severe depression, alternative treatment such as group cognitive behavioral therapy may be preferable for people with milder depression.

"Currently, we are still unable to identify patients at higher risk of weight gain with antidepressants. Hopefully, it will be possible in the not too distant future to identify a genetic predisposition and recognize those at higher risk before treatment is started", the authors conclude.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Long-term Use of Antidepressants May Up Obesity Risk

Long-term Use of Antidepressants May Up Obesity Risk

Taking antidepressants for a long time can lead to a higher risk of being overweight or obese. Making lifestyle changes like dieting and exercising can help minimize the risk of weight gain.

Antidepressants Do Actually Work in Adults

Antidepressants Do Actually Work in Adults

Antidepressants were found to be more effective than placebo in treating acute depression in older adults.

How Do Antidepressants Work?

How Do Antidepressants Work?

Drugs used to treat depression and anxiety disorders interact with the protein that transports serotonin in the brain.

Antidepressants may Not Work Properly in Older Adults With High BP

Antidepressants may Not Work Properly in Older Adults With High BP

Antidepressants may fail to work properly in older adults suffering from high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, finds a study.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Zone Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Quiz on Weight Loss 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...