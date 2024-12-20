Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Swethapriya Sampath. (2024, December 20). Schizophrenia Treatment Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2031 . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 20, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/schizophrenia-treatment-market-to-reach-17-billion-by-2031-218361-1.htm.

MLA Swethapriya Sampath. "Schizophrenia Treatment Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2031". Medindia. Dec 20, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/schizophrenia-treatment-market-to-reach-17-billion-by-2031-218361-1.htm>.

Chicago Swethapriya Sampath. "Schizophrenia Treatment Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2031". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/schizophrenia-treatment-market-to-reach-17-billion-by-2031-218361-1.htm. (accessed Dec 20, 2024).

Harvard Swethapriya Sampath. 2024. Schizophrenia Treatment Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2031. Medindia, viewed Dec 20, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/schizophrenia-treatment-market-to-reach-17-billion-by-2031-218361-1.htm.