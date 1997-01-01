Drugs for Schizophrenia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Schizophrenia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Schizophrenia

Cariprazine Cariprazine is an atypical antipsychotic drug that is prescribed for the treatment of schizophrenia (a serious mental illness that interferes with the person’s behavior and emotions). It is also used for the treatment of manic episodes of bipolar disorder (a disease that causes abnormal moods, depression and mania). The drug mainly acts by altering the effect of several chemicals in the brain.

Amisulpride Amisulpride is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia. Trade Names : More...

Asenapine Asenapine is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia and acute mania with bipolar disorder. Trade Names :

Brexpiprazole Brexpiprazole belongs to a group of drugs called atypical antipsychotics. The drug is prescribed for the treatment of a type of mental disorder called schizophrenia. It is also used along with antidepressant drugs for treating major depressive disorder. The drug mainly acts by changing the effect of certain chemicals in the brain.

Chlorpromazine Chlorpromazine is an antipsychotic, tranquilizer and antiemetic drug, prescribed for mental or mood disorders (schizophrenia). It is also used to prevent and treat nausea and vomiting, fearness before surgery, used as an adjunct in the treatment of tetanus. Trade Names : More...

Clozapine Clozapine is an antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia. Trade Names : More...

Haloperidol Haloperidol is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia. Trade Names : More...

Iloperidone Iloperidone is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Lurasidone Lurasidone is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Olanzapine Olanzapine is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia. Trade Names : More...

Paliperidone Palmitrate Paliperidone Palmitrate is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for symptoms of schizophrenia. It changes the activity of certain natural substances in the brain.

Penfluridol Penfluridol is a highly potent antipsychotic compound, prescribed for chronic schizophrenia and similar psychotic disorders. Trade Names :

Perphenazine Perphenazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (a mental illness).

Pimavanserin Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic drug which is prescribed for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions in patients with Parkinson disease-associated psychosis.

Prochlorperazine Prochlorperazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting. Trade Names : More...

Quetiapine Quetiapine is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for treating schizophrenia i.e. a disorder with includes symptoms like hearing, seeing or sensing things that are not real, mistaken beliefs and thoughts, and problems dealing with other people. It is also used to control the excited moods and depressed moods of bipolar disorder. It works by changing the activity of certain natural substances in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Terizidone Terizidone is a second-line antitubercular drug which is prescribed for the treatment of both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary tuberculosis caused by resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis or M. avium. Pulmonary tuberculosis is limited to the lungs, while extra-pulmonary tuberculosis refers to the infection at other sites of the body. Terizidone is used in multi-drug resistant and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis. Terizidone is effective against Mycobacterium strains which are resistant to first-line drugs both in intensive and continuation phase. It is not recommended to be used as a single drug in treating tuberculosis, or for other infections despite being a broad-spectrum antibiotic. Terizidone is a drug of choice in treating urogenital tuberculosis such as cystitis (bladder infection) or epididymoorchitis (infection of the testes in males). Terizidone has a similar effect as cycloserine and inhibits the bacterial wall synthesis. It, however, has lesser side effects including low blood pressure and has an advantage of treating tuberculosis patients with schizophrenia and alcoholics . It has been found more useful in treating drug-resistant cases of TB which require dialysis Trade Names :

Thioridazine Thioridazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia. Trade Names : More...

Thiothixene Thiothixene is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Trifluoperazine Trifluoperazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (emotional and mental conditions). Trade Names : More...

Ziprasidone Ziprasidone is an antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia (a mental illness that causes disturbed or unusual thinking, loss of interest in life, and strong or inappropriate emotions). It regulates certain chemical activities in brain, which is responsible for thinking and behavior. Trade Names :

Zotepine Zotepine is an antipsychotic drug which is used to treat acute (sudden onset) and chronic (long-term) schizophrenia , a mental illness where the person’s ability to think and feel as well as behavior is affected. Although zotepine shows positive results in various clinical trials for the treatment of mania , it is primarily used to treat schizophrenia. Trade Names :