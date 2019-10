Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here’s How

What are the Advantages of Biomarkers for Schizophrenia Diagnosis?

How was the Research Conducted?

Differential protein expression in different strains of mice was studied to identify those that were susceptible to extremely low or extremely high PPI

A protein enzyme called MPST (3-mercaptopyruvate sulfurtransferase) was studied that is responsible for the production of hydrogen sulfide

MPST was expressed at significantly higher levels in the brains of mice with low PPI than in those with high PPI

Measuring the levels of hydrogen sulfide in the brains of the mice revealed that it was higher in the low-PPI mice

In order to verify that MPST expression was responsible for the generation of hydrogen sulfide, MPST gene knockouts of low-PPI mice were created

gene knockouts of low-PPI mice were created It was revealed that PPI was higher in the MPST gene knockout mice than in regular low-PPI mice

gene knockout mice than in regular low-PPI mice This indicated that reducing MPST expression enabled the mice to become more normal

Examination of the post-mortem brains of schizophrenic patients revealed that MPST expression was higher in these brains than in those from people without schizophrenia

MPST levels in schizophrenic patient's brains were well correlated with the severity of symptoms

Feasibility of using MPST as a biomarker for schizophrenia was investigated by examining the hair follicles of over 150 schizophrenic patients

MPST mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) expression was significantly higher in the hair follicles of schizophrenic patients than in normal individuals

This indicated that MPST levels in hair follicles could be an excellent early biomarker of schizophrenia, much before the appearance of clinical symptoms

Elevated MPST levels were well correlated with excessive production of hydrogen sulfide, leading to 'sulfide stress' induced schizophrenia

Implications & Future Prospects

The study, published in the journal, was led by Dr. Takeo Yoshikawa, MD, PhD, who is the Team Leader of the Laboratory of Molecular Psychiatry at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science in Tokyo, Japan.A biomarker for any disease, including psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, makes it much easier to diagnose the disease at an early stage. In the case of schizophrenia, it has been known for over three decades that an abnormalis a good clinical indicator of the condition. Interestingly, this startle response is not so pronounced in normal individuals.The startle response generally doesn't occur if a loud sound is preceded by a weaker sound, termed as a. This phenomenon is known asas the prepulse dampens the louder sound that follows, thereby inhibiting the startle response. However, in case of schizophrenic patients, PPI is decreased, as a result of which the startle response is not dampened. Hence, these patients become startled upon exposure to a sudden loud sound. This PPI test is a good behavioral diagnostic marker of schizophrenia, which is conventionally used in clinical psychiatric practice.The scientists at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science conducted the research in several stages, with each preceding stage influencing subsequent stages. These stages of the research are briefly described below:says Toshikawa.Currently available treatments for schizophrenia use antipsychotic drugs that are antagonists of the serotonin-dopamine system in the brain. However, most of these drugs have become ineffective and are also associated with a large number of side effects. This has led to stagnation in the psychiatric drug development pipeline. This new study has the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in drug development.Yoshikawa explains.Source: Medindia