About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Promising CfDNA Biomarker for Detecting Heart Failure

Written by Dr. Bhavani Gunasekaran , Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Avinash Ramani Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics on Dec 20 2024 2:49 PM

Cell-free plasma telomere length (cf-TL) shows potential as a biomarker for detecting heart failure with AI

Promising CfDNA Biomarker for Detecting Heart Failure
Circulating cell-free plasma telomere length (cf-TL) is a cell-free DNA (cfDNA) that has shown its potential as a biomarker for heart diseases. A recent study has explored this blood marker’s potential role in heart diseases, specifically coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure (HF) (1 Trusted Source
Cell-free plasma telomere length correlated with the risk of cardiovascular events using machine learning classifiers

Go to source).

Heart Attack | Heart Attack-Know How | Heart Attack
Heart Attack | Heart Attack-Know How | Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
Advertisement

What is cf-TL?

Cell-free DNA (cf-DNA) is the fragmented double-strand DNA released from dying cells into circulating blood which is used as biomarkers for diagnosis and treatments.

Telomeres are the repetitive DNA sequences at the end of the chromosomes to protect them from damage. cf-TLs are telomere fragments that circulate in the bloodstream. By analyzing cf-TL along with other biomarkers, researchers aimed to determine if this marker could help predict these heart conditions.


Advertisement
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

c f-TL’s Role in Heart Failure

The study found that cf-TL was significantly longer in patients with HF compared to healthy individuals, suggesting that cf-TL might play an important role in HF.

However, no such difference was observed in CAD patients. This limits cf-TL as a biomarker for CAD. When cf-TL was linked to markers of blood vessel health like nitric oxide levels and flow-mediated dilation (FMD), longer cf-TL was associated with blood vessel problems.


Advertisement
AI Stethoscopes Detect Heart Failure in Pregnant Women
AI Stethoscopes Detect Heart Failure in Pregnant Women
AI-enabled digital stethoscopes identified twice as many cases of heart failure in pregnant women compared to traditional methods.

AI Advances in cf-TL Detection

Researchers used machine learning (ML) models along with cf-TL to improve disease detection. The models gave positive results in detecting HF with cf-TL as a key factor in prediction. However, cf-TL had minimal impact in detecting CAD. These results highlighted that cf-TL is a strong biomarker in detecting heart failure alone.

The study also concentrated on the importance of blood vessel health, as longer cf-TL was associated with impaired vascular function, a key factor in cardiovascular diseases.

The study was conducted based on retrospective data which limits the ability to predict future outcomes accurately. Another limitation is that the findings were validated within the same group of patients. So, testing in new independent populations is needed to confirm the results.

Reference:
  1. Cell-free plasma telomere length correlated with the risk of cardiovascular events using machine learning classifiers - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-76686-2)

Source-Medindia
Congestive Heart Failure (Congestive Cardiac Failure) Current Management
Congestive Heart Failure (Congestive Cardiac Failure) Current Management
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education