Polyphenol-Rich Diet can Improve Heart Health in Adolescents
Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM
Highlights:
  • Diet rich in polyphenols is good for the heart
  • Plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and olive oil contain high levels of polyphenol content
  • Eating foods rich in polyphenols can protect heart health among adolescents

Polyphenol rich foods can help young people to live a heart-healthy life, suggests a new study.

The consumption of polyphenols in adolescents is associated with a better cardiovascular health, according to a collaborative research study which includes the participation of the University of Barcelona, the Hospital Clinic-IDIBAPS, the Physiopathology of Obesity and Nutrition Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBEROBN), the Spanish Cardiovascular Research Network (CIBERCV) and the SHE Foundation.

Polyphenols in Red Wine Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Polyphenols in Red Wine Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
The role of polyphenols in red wine in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease has been clearly studied by scientists.
The study, carried out with the funding from La Caixa Foundation and La Marató de TV3, has been published in the journal Scientific Reports. As part of the study, the researchers analyzed the amount of polyphenols in the urine of 1,326 adolescents that took part in the SI! Program (Integral Health) of 24 secondary education schools in Madrid and Barcelona.

Protective Effect of Polyphenols in Young People

Polyphenols are bioactive compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties found in several plant-based foods, mainly in fruit, vegetables, nuts and olive oil. To date, there were a few studies on the intake of polyphenols in children and adolescents. Since this life stage is critical and it compromises cardiovascular health in adulthood, the findings shown in the study are important to encourage similar studies in other European countries and worldwide, as well as to conduct clinical trials to confirm the effect and the dose-response relationship of polyphenols on cardiovascular health from childhood onwards.
Polyphenols Higher in Brewed Tea Than Bottled Tea
Polyphenols Higher in Brewed Tea Than Bottled Tea
A recent study has revealed that bottled tea contain fewer polyphenols than a single cup of home-brewed tea.
"With the results of this study, we observed that a higher urinary polyphenol excretion is linearly associated with a higher cardiovascular health index in adolescents aged 11-14, specially in children. This cardiovascular health index is defined by the criteria established by the American Heart Association (AHA), which considers seven variables: body mass index, physical activity, smoking, diet, blood pressure, total cholesterol and blood glucose", notes Professor Rosa M Lamuela, director of the Institute for Research in Nutrition and Food Safety (INSA-UB), head of the Research Group on Natural Antioxidants of the University of Barcelona and principal researcher at CIBEROBN.

"Although this is a cross-sectional study and we cannot see the causality of this relationship, the scientific literature and the previous studies carried out by our research group show that polyphenols have a protective effect on the incidence of cardiovascular health in adults", concludes the professor.

The SI! Program is designed by the SHE Foundation, an entity that has the support from La Caixa Foundation and which has been led by the cardiologist Valentín Fuster. This initiative is aimed at children aged 3-16 and its aim is to show that the acquisition of healthy habits from childhood reduces the risks of suffering from cardiovascular diseases and it improves the quality of life in adulthood.

  1. Total urinary polyphenols and ideal cardiovascular health metrics in Spanish adolescents enrolled in the SI Program: a cross-sectional study - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-19684-6)


Source: Eurekalert
Apple Peels Have Anti-inflammatory Polyphenols: Scientists
Apple Peels Have Anti-inflammatory Polyphenols: Scientists
Bethesda, MD—Here's another reason why an apple a day keeps the doctor away —according to new research findings published in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology

Blueberries can Lower High BP and Cut Heart Disease Risk
Blueberries can Lower High BP and Cut Heart Disease Risk
Blueberries can lower the risk of heart disease in post-menopausal women with high blood pressure.
