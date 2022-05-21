About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Blueberries can Lower High BP and Cut Heart Disease Risk

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 21, 2022 at 5:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Blueberries can lower the risk of heart disease in post-menopausal women with high blood pressure
  • Polyphenols and polyphenol-rich foods like blueberries, can help reduce oxidative stress
  • Therefore, include blueberries to your daily diet and keep heart disease at bay

Blueberries can Lower High BP and Cut Heart Disease Risk

Eating blueberries can lower high blood pressure (BP) and reduce heart disease risk in post-menopausal women, reveals a new study.

Health Benefits of Blueberries

Consumption of 22 grams of freeze dried highbush blueberry powder (equivalent to about 1 cup of fresh blueberries), mixed with water, taken daily for 12 weeks improved the function of the inner lining of blood vessels (called the endothelium), according to preliminary findings of a study. The finding was presented at the International Conference on Polyphenols and Health in London.

Blueberry-Enriched Diet Can Improve Renal Function
Blueberry-Enriched Diet Can Improve Renal Function
A new research has shown that blueberry-enriched diet can improve renal function and reduce oxidative stress.
Advertisement


"We found an improvement in endothelial function which is important for human health, as endothelial dysfunction is linked to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease development," said Sarah Ardanuy Johnson, from Colorado State University in the US.

"We also found evidence that blueberries improved endothelial function through reductions in oxidative stress in the body," she said.

Oxidative stress is the imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body and can damage cells and tissues,

which promotes endothelial dysfunction and cardiovascular disease development.
How to Lower High Blood Pressure? Eat Variety Of Protein Sources
How to Lower High Blood Pressure? Eat Variety Of Protein Sources
Protein is one of the three basic macronutrients and the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating one to two servings of protein daily.
Advertisement

Previous research has demonstrated that polyphenols and polyphenol-rich foods like blueberries can reduce oxidative stress.

"To observe a direct link between reductions in oxidative stress and improvements in endothelial function in humans is exciting and provides insight into how blueberries promote cardiovascular health," Johnson said.

They performed a randomized clinical trial in 43 estrogen-deficient postmenopausal women aged 45-65 years with elevated blood pressure or stage 1-hypertension.

"We don't fully understand the health benefits and how they interact in the human body," Johnson said of blueberries, "but we know that they're really important to human health."

The team is exploring the role of the gut microbiome in determining the cardiovascular-protective effects of blueberries and their polyphenols.

Johnson said the team observed increases in blood metabolites that are products of metabolism of anthocyanins (polyphenols found in blueberries that give them their blue color) and metabolism of polyphenols by the gut microbiome.

The key takeaway is that there are benefits to consuming blueberries on a regular basis to help improve cardiovascular health, she said,

adding that foods rich in phytochemicals may also include many fruits and vegetables, cocoa, chocolate, tea, nuts, legumes, whole grains, and spices.





Source: IANS
Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Drinking black tea regularly may lower the risk of developing heart diseases and high blood pressure.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, May 21). Blueberries can Lower High BP and Cut Heart Disease Risk. Medindia. Retrieved on May 21, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blueberries-can-lower-high-bp-and-cut-heart-disease-risk-207214-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Blueberries can Lower High BP and Cut Heart Disease Risk". Medindia. May 21, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blueberries-can-lower-high-bp-and-cut-heart-disease-risk-207214-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Blueberries can Lower High BP and Cut Heart Disease Risk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blueberries-can-lower-high-bp-and-cut-heart-disease-risk-207214-1.htm. (accessed May 21, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Blueberries can Lower High BP and Cut Heart Disease Risk. Medindia, viewed May 21, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blueberries-can-lower-high-bp-and-cut-heart-disease-risk-207214-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
Air travel: To fly or not to flyAir travel: To fly or not to fly
Body Mass Index Body Mass Index
Cardiac CatheterizationCardiac Catheterization
Heart AttackHeart Attack
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart DiseaseLifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Interaction Checker Noscaphene (Noscapine) Accident and Trauma Care Diaphragmatic Hernia Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE