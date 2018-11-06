Men’s Health Month is June 2018 – Awareness, Prevention, Education, Family

Goal of Men's Health Month

State of Men's Health

On an average, men live about 5 years less than women

Every age group of men is at a greater risk of death

Diseases of the heart and cancers are the top causes of death in men

There is a higher death rate for 9 out of the 10 top causes of death

One in two men will develop cancer

Sexual health can also impact physical health in men; it is good to be aware that erectile dysfunction is an early sign of cardiovascular disease

While men outnumber females at birth (105 vs. 100), by age 35, women take over

Men have a higher suicide death rate than women

Men account for 92% of fatal workplace injuries

Men make only half as many physician visits for prevention as women

Men are also more likely to be uninsured than women

Approximately, 30,000 men die each year from prostate cancer

Thirty percent of men experience depression, yet only 1 in 4 actually talk about it

Progress in Men's Health

‘June is all about the fellas. Its #MensHealthMonth during which we raise awareness about the importance of male health and encourage men to live longer and healthier lives. It is also an opportunity for women to aid them in achieving their goals.’

What you can do during Men's Health Week

