Men’s Health Month is June 2018 – Awareness, Prevention, Education, Family

Menís Health Month is June 2018 Ė Awareness, Prevention, Education, Family

Goal of Men's Health Month

State of Men's Health

On an average, men live about 5 years less than women

Every age group of men is at a greater risk of death

Diseases of the heart and cancers are the top causes of death in men

There is a higher death rate for 9 out of the 10 top causes of death

One in two men will develop cancer

Sexual health can also impact physical health in men; it is good to be aware that erectile dysfunction is an early sign of cardiovascular disease

While men outnumber females at birth (105 vs. 100), by age 35, women take over

Men have a higher suicide death rate than women

Men account for 92% of fatal workplace injuries

Men make only half as many physician visits for prevention as women

Men are also more likely to be uninsured than women

Approximately, 30,000 men die each year from prostate cancer

Thirty percent of men experience depression, yet only 1 in 4 actually talk about it

Progress in Men's Health

‘June is all about the fellas. Its #MensHealthMonth during which we raise awareness about the importance of male health and encourage men to live longer and healthier lives. It is also an opportunity for women to aid them in achieving their goals.’

What you can do during Men's Health Week

JUNE is Men's Health Month! - (http://www.menshealthmonth.org/) Men's Health Month - (http://www.menshealthnetwork.org/)

Men's Health Week is celebrated as the week leading up to and including Father's Day.The purpose of Men's Health Month is to increase the awareness of health matters in men and boys. Generally, men tend to postpone health checks and visits to doctor till their health hits a crisis point. This is an opportunity for healthcare providers, public policy makers, the media, and individuals to encourage the men and boys around them to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury.There are several health disparities between men and women.However, the good news is that there has been progress in men's health over the last 20 years since the United States Congress recognized National Men's Health Week. Hence the Men's Health Month gives an opportunity to take the progress to a further level.Mortality by all causes including those from cancers and cardiovascular disease (the leading causes of death in men) has improved across ethnicities for both men and women since 1994 with males significantly narrowing the gap with females.Show your support for the men and boys in your lives by wearing blue on June 15 - '. Show your friend, brother, dad, boyfriend, spouse, or boss that you care for them, their health and well-being by wearing the blue color. Spread the knowledge of Men's Health Month.at your workplace, church, community group, senior center, or health department and ask a local nurse, doctor, or health educator to givein a workplace, community center, church, library, or hospital. The event can includesuch as blood pressure, cholesterol, PSA (prostate-specific antigen), and body fat,from local gyms, yoga and karate centers, and healthy cooking demonstrations.Set up a table at a store, restaurant, hallway at work, gym, library, or community center with brochures and information on men's heart health, prostate cancer, testicular cancer , and blood pressure. This platform can also be used to raise money for education on all health issues that affect men.Coordinate with health groups (nonprofits, wellness centers, hospitals, doctors, dentists, chiropractors, etc) to haveHelp to fundraise for Prostate Cancer bywith your co-workers and neighbors like walking, golfing, bowling, baseball or softball.Ask local newspapers or media to sponsoron the topic of men's health.Source-Medindia