World Oral Health Day - “The Say Ahh! Think Mouth, Think Health”

Highlights:
- World Oral Health Day is observed on 20th
March every year.
- This
day is celebrated mainly to create awareness on importance of oral hygiene and diseases
associated with it.
- World Oral Health Day has been observed since 2008,
after the approval of FDI in Dubai in 2007.
World Oral Health Day is observed
on 20th March every year to create
awareness about the issues that surround oral health and the importance of oral
hygiene.
World Oral Health
Day
has been observed since 2008, after the approval of FDI in Dubai
in 2007. The Say Ahh theme: Think Mouth, Think Health is a three-year campaign
launched this year. It empowers people to acknowledge that a healthy mouth and
a healthy body go hand in hand and so by maintaining a healthy mouth, the
overall health and quality of life can be kept in check.
‘Prevention of any problem in the mouth can be done by certain basic measures taken towards maintenance of oral hygiene.
’
In addition to this, the World
Oral Health Day offers the whole dental community to join hands and take action
to help reduce issues related to dental diseases.
Why is it Important to
Celebrate Oral Health?
It is important because oral
health is essential to an individual's general health and quality of life. About 90% of the world's
population suffer from oral diseases in their lifetime and many of these
diseases can be prevented by proper prevention, detection and treatment
programs. Risk factors for oral
diseases include an unhealthy diet, tobacco use, harmful alcohol use and poor
oral hygiene, and social determinants.
Five Easy Steps to Maintain Good Oral
Health:
Brush
Floss
- Brush twice a day and use a toothpaste that contains fluoride.
- Brush after you're done eating and drinking for the
day.
Rinse
- Floss once a day as it can help you clean the tight
spaces between your teeth.
- Floss before you brush - that way the fluoride in
your toothpaste can coat more of the surface of each tooth.
Chew gum
- Use mouthwash as recommended by your dentist.
- After rinsing your mouth with the mouthwash, don't
eat, drink, or rinse your mouth for 30 minutes.
- Chew a piece of sugar-free gum sweetened with
xylitol. Xylitol can kill cavity-causing bacteria, and make more saliva in
your mouth, which helps to bring down acid levels.
Facts on Oral Health
Reference:
- On an average, an adult has seven fillings.
- One in four adults don't brush their teeth twice a
day.
- Brushing only once a day means you're 33% more
likely to develop
- tooth decay.
- Nearly all adults and 60-90% of school children
worldwide have dental cavities.
- Less than a quarter of adults use dental floss
regularly to clean their teeth.
- Nearly 30% of people of age 65-74 don't have
natural teeth.
- Sugar makes up for 15% of the daily calories
consumed by four to ten-year-olds.
- The UK spends £5.8
billion a year on dental treatments
- 88% of adults have no dental insurance in the UK.
- Mouth cancer is the tenth most common cancer in men
in the UK and fifteenth most common in women.
- There has been almost 20 percent (19.6) increase in
children being admitted to hospital with tooth decay between 2010 and
2015.
- World Oral Health Day - (https://www.fdiworlddental.org/fdi-at-work/world-oral-health-day)
- Facts and Figures on oral hygeine - (http://www.nationalsmilemonth.org/facts-figures/)
- 5 Steps to Healthy Teeth - Oral Hygiene - (http://www.wakehealth.edu/Health-Central/MCN/Basic-Oral-Hygiene.htm)
Source: Medindia