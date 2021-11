Men’s Health Awareness Month 2021

Suicide among Men

Toxic Masculinity

Factors Contributing to Ill-Health in Men

Lack of cognizance and understanding of men's health issues

Men not openly discussing their health and how they're feeling

Hesitancy to initiate help when men are physically or mentally ill

Seeking out for risky activities that lurk danger to their health

Societal stigmas on mental health, especially men

Annual Observance

Movember Package for Men's Health

Encourage Men's Health this November

Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men.

Prostate cancers show no symptoms until it is advanced. It is thereby necessary for early prostate cancer screening.

An annual blood test - PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) along with a prostate examination helps identify the prostate cancer in its earlier course.

Check your testicles for any abnormality and seek the doctor for help.

Although women are twice as likely to get a depression diagnosis, it is estimated that men are equal sufferers of depression.

The limited diagnosis of depression in men might be because they are not pursuing help.

Men must stay connected with those who make them feel good and engage in such activities.

says Mark Sigmund, a mental health therapist at Retreat Behavioral Health. He adds that this allows the male patients to even skip out the regular visits.As men rarely seek out help, this raises their risk of mental ailments like depression, anxiety substance abuse , and subsequent suicide.generally emboldens men to value qualities like isolation, stoicism, and control their emotions rather than regulating them. This allows men to not reach out for help.The values nurture deadly veracity concerning men's physical and mental health. Several studies also emphasize the consequences of toxic masculinity as a huge barrier to men's health.It is observed thatover the past year. To add a glimpse, some of the common factors that contribute to poor health in men are:To reduce the impact of ill-health on men, November has been recognized as the month of social awareness on men's health . The awareness month thereby encourages promoting health among men and teaches young boys about healthy habits.says Dr. Andrew Dreslin, Gifford UrologistSeveral countries across the globelike health fairs, health education, health checkups , and cancer screening in males Movember is one of the leading charity organizations that embolden men's health on a global scale. The establishment focuses on building a transformation in men's mental health, suicide prevention, testicular cancer , and prostate cancer The percentage of men who are less likely to visit a doctor than women is nearly 25%. Hence, it is apparent to dedicate one entire month to demolish the ignorance of men's health.has also formulated thefor prostate, testicular, liver, pancreatic, bone, and colorectal cancer in blood and urine samples.In addition, every purchase of the Movember package by NIPD Genetics through the month allows a(involved in raising public awareness about prostate cancer).It is thereby imperative thatfor contributing much to themselves and their community - ratherSource: Medindia