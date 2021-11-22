November is marked as Men's Health Awareness Month to raise attention on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. The annual day invites men all around the world to grow mustache and facial hair for 30 days to be signified as a walking, talking billboard for men's health .

Men’s Health Awareness Month 2021

In general, the life expectancy for men at birth is 75.1 as per the CDC. This might be stronger due to ignorance and lack of understanding of the physical and mental health of men. In addition, most of the men spend in poor health over their last years of lives.