June is observed as Men's Health Month to raise awareness about health problems that men face and measures to prevent disease and to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Men’s Health Month - Recognizing and Preventing Men’s Health Problems

‘Men are less likely to go for annual check-ups or screening tests. Men tend to die earlier than women on an average by at least five years. Men’s Health Month is a wake-up call for men to take their health more seriously and lead a healthy and productive life.’

What We Can Do To Support Men's Health Month

Download posters and flyers about men's health from the website and share widely on social media such as Twitter and Facebook

Distribute pamphlets to the general public about men's health problems and measures to prevent them in prominent places in your neighborhood such as parks, malls and libraries

Make a personal contribution or organize a fundraiser to create awareness about the Men's Health Month and donate the money to support the campaign

Sell blue themed stuff such as pins, T-shirts or mugs with catchy messages online and donate the money for the campaign

Women can choose to wear blue to support the men's health campaign and support the men in their lives including their fathers, brothers, husbands and sons

Corporate organizations must arrange talks and discussions by experts to create awareness in their men employees about the health risks and how to prevent them and stay healthy

Hospitals and clinics must offer free health check-ups to men and encourage more men to come forward to seek medical help

Print and visual media must carry advertisements and programs about health problems faced by men and lifestyle changes and other measures to stay healthy and prevent disease

Common Health Problems Faced By Men

Diseases of heart and blood vessels - Heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat

Mental health issues - anxiety, depression, stress

Diabetes

Obesity

High cholesterol

Prostate disease - enlarged prostate, prostate cancer

Urinary incontinence

Alcoholism and other addictions

Cancers - Lung cancer, prostate cancer, colon and gastric cancer

Death due to occupational hazards

Men's Health Facts & Figures

Death rates in men are higher than women for the top nine out of ten leading causes of death

Male fetuses are at higher risk for miscarriage than female fetuses

Newborn baby boys have a 25% higher risk of death compared to girl babies

Men have a weaker immune system compared to women

Rates of depression and suicide are higher in men compared to women

Men are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than women

In general, men are less healthy and die at a younger age compared to women

Prevention of Disease and Early Diagnosis & Treatment

Have a regular check-up with your family doctor

Quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption

Engage in regular exercise and maintain a healthy weight

Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet

Avoid oily, salty and fried foods rich in trans fats

Reduce stress by deep breathing, and relaxation techniques

Spend time with your family and friends; do not bring work home

Check your blood pressure regularly

Check your blood sugar and cholesterol levels and keep it under control

Practice safe sex to prevent the risk of sexually transmitted diseases

Have annual master health check-up to rule out heart and lung disease, prostate problems among others

See your doctor if you have any change in bowel habit, unexplained fever, tiredness or weight loss

Take your medications regularly as prescribed by the doctor

History of Men's Health Month

