Men's Health Month - Recognizing and Preventing Men's Health Problems

Men’s Health Month - Recognizing and Preventing Men’s Health Problems

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff on May 31, 2019 at 4:23 PM
Highlights:
  • Men's Health Month is observed in June to raise awareness about health problems faced by men and ways and means to prevent disease and highlight the importance of early diagnosis and treatment
  • Men are less likely to go for annual check-ups or screening tests. Men tend to die earlier than women on an average by at least five years
  • Men's Health Month is a wake-up call for men to take their health more seriously and lead a healthy and productive life
June is observed as Men's Health Month to raise awareness about health problems that men face and measures to prevent disease and to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.
Men’s Health Month - Recognizing and Preventing Men’s Health Problems

According to studies, men are literally the weaker sex. They are more prone to infections as they have lower numbers of the cell to fight such infections and therefore a weaker immune system compared to women. Men should take their health seriously and undergo regular check-ups and make lifestyle changes to prevent disease.


What We Can Do To Support Men's Health Month

  • Download posters and flyers about men's health from the website and share widely on social media such as Twitter and Facebook
  • Distribute pamphlets to the general public about men's health problems and measures to prevent them in prominent places in your neighborhood such as parks, malls and libraries
  • Make a personal contribution or organize a fundraiser to create awareness about the Men's Health Month and donate the money to support the campaign
  • Sell blue themed stuff such as pins, T-shirts or mugs with catchy messages online and donate the money for the campaign
  • Women can choose to wear blue to support the men's health campaign and support the men in their lives including their fathers, brothers, husbands and sons
  • Corporate organizations must arrange talks and discussions by experts to create awareness in their men employees about the health risks and how to prevent them and stay healthy
  • Hospitals and clinics must offer free health check-ups to men and encourage more men to come forward to seek medical help
  • Print and visual media must carry advertisements and programs about health problems faced by men and lifestyle changes and other measures to stay healthy and prevent disease

Common Health Problems Faced By Men

  • Diseases of heart and blood vessels - Heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat
  • Mental health issues - anxiety, depression, stress
  • Diabetes
  • Obesity
  • High cholesterol
  • Prostate disease - enlarged prostate, prostate cancer
  • Urinary incontinence
  • Alcoholism and other addictions
  • Cancers - Lung cancer, prostate cancer, colon and gastric cancer
  • Death due to occupational hazards

Men's Health Facts & Figures

  • Death rates in men are higher than women for the top nine out of ten leading causes of death
  • Male fetuses are at higher risk for miscarriage than female fetuses
  • Newborn baby boys have a 25% higher risk of death compared to girl babies
  • Men have a weaker immune system compared to women
  • Rates of depression and suicide are higher in men compared to women
  • Men are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than women
  • In general, men are less healthy and die at a younger age compared to women

Prevention of Disease and Early Diagnosis & Treatment

  • Have a regular check-up with your family doctor
  • Quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption
  • Engage in regular exercise and maintain a healthy weight
  • Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet
  • Avoid oily, salty and fried foods rich in trans fats
  • Reduce stress by deep breathing, and relaxation techniques
  • Spend time with your family and friends; do not bring work home
  • Check your blood pressure regularly
  • Check your blood sugar and cholesterol levels and keep it under control
  • Practice safe sex to prevent the risk of sexually transmitted diseases
  • Have annual master health check-up to rule out heart and lung disease, prostate problems among others
  • See your doctor if you have any change in bowel habit, unexplained fever, tiredness or weight loss
  • Take your medications regularly as prescribed by the doctor

History of Men's Health Month

Men's Health Month has been sponsored by the Men's Health Network since 1992. The month of June has been chosen to raise awareness about health issues in men through screening and educational events and campaigns. Also, Men's Health Week is observed during the week leading up to and including Father's Day. American President Bill Clinton signed the bill founding the National Men's Health Week on the 31st May 1994. The central theme of men's health month is Awareness, Prevention, Education & Family

Congressman Bill Richardson in May 1994 aptly summed up the importance of men's health in his statement, "Recognizing and preventing men's health problems is not just a man's issue. Because of its impact on wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters, men's health is truly a family issue."

References :
  1. June is National Men's Health Month - (https://healthinsight.org/news-articles/903-june-is-national-men-s-health-month)
  2. About Men's Health Month - (http://www.menshealthmonth.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/mens-health-month-flyer-facts-1.pdf)


Source: Medindia

