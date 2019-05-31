Men’s Health Month - Recognizing and Preventing Men’s Health Problems

Highlights
:
- Men's Health Month is observed in June to raise awareness about health
problems faced by men and ways and means to prevent disease and highlight
the importance of early diagnosis and treatment
- Men are less
likely to go for annual check-ups or screening tests. Men tend to die
earlier than women on an average by at least five years
- Men's Health Month is a wake-up call for men to take their health more
seriously and lead a healthy and productive life
June
is observed as Men's Health Month to raise
awareness about health problems that men face and measures to prevent disease
and to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.
According
to studies, men are literally the weaker sex. They are more prone to infections
as they have lower numbers of the cell to fight such infections and
therefore a weaker immune system compared to women. Men should take their
health seriously and undergo regular check-ups and make lifestyle changes to
prevent disease.
‘Men are less likely to go for annual check-ups or screening tests. Men tend to die earlier than women on an average by at least five years. Men’s Health Month is a wake-up call for men to take their health more seriously and lead a healthy and productive life.’
What We Can
Do To Support Men's Health Month
- Download posters
and flyers about men's health from the website and share widely on social
media such as Twitter and Facebook
- Distribute
pamphlets to the general public about
men's health problems and measures to prevent them in prominent places in
your neighborhood such as parks, malls and libraries
- Make a personal
contribution or organize a fundraiser to create awareness about the Men's
Health Month and donate the money to support the campaign
- Sell blue themed
stuff such as pins, T-shirts or mugs with catchy messages online and
donate the money for the campaign
- Women can choose
to wear blue to support the men's health campaign and support the men in
their lives including their fathers, brothers, husbands and sons
- Corporate
organizations must arrange talks and discussions by experts to create
awareness in their men employees about the health risks and how to prevent
them and stay healthy
- Hospitals and
clinics must offer free health check-ups to men and encourage more men to
come forward to seek medical help
- Print and visual
media must carry advertisements and programs about health problems faced
by men and lifestyle changes and other measures to stay healthy and
prevent disease
Common Health
Problems Faced By Men
- Diseases of heart
and blood vessels - Heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, irregular
heartbeat
- Mental health
issues - anxiety, depression, stress
- Diabetes
- Obesity
- High cholesterol
- Prostate
disease - enlarged prostate, prostate cancer
- Urinary
incontinence
- Alcoholism and
other addictions
- Cancers - Lung
cancer, prostate cancer, colon and gastric cancer
- Death due to
occupational hazards
Men's Health
Facts & Figures
- Death rates in men
are higher than women for the top nine out of ten leading causes of death
- Male fetuses are
at higher risk for miscarriage than female fetuses
- Newborn baby boys
have a 25% higher risk of death compared to girl babies
- Men have a weaker
immune system compared to women
- Rates of
depression and suicide are higher in men compared to women
- Men are more
likely to be diagnosed with cancer than women
- In general, men are less healthy and die at a younger age compared to
women
Prevention of
Disease and Early Diagnosis & Treatment
- Have a
regular check-up with your family doctor
- Quit
smoking and reduce alcohol consumption
- Engage in regular
exercise and maintain a healthy weight
- Include plenty of
fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet
- Avoid oily, salty
and fried foods rich in trans fats
- Reduce stress by
deep breathing, and relaxation techniques
- Spend time with
your family and friends; do not bring work home
- Check your blood
pressure regularly
- Check your blood
sugar and cholesterol levels and keep it under control
- Practice safe sex to
prevent the risk of sexually
transmitted diseases
- Have annual
master health check-up to rule out
heart and lung disease, prostate problems among others
- See your doctor
if you have any change in bowel habit, unexplained fever, tiredness or
weight loss
- Take your
medications regularly as prescribed by the doctor
History of
Men's Health Month
Men's Health Month has been sponsored by the Men's Health Network since
1992
. The month of June has been chosen to raise awareness about health
issues in men through screening and educational events and campaigns. Also,
Men's Health Week is observed during the week leading up to and including
Father's Day. American President Bill
Clinton signed the bill founding the National Men's Health Week on the 31st
May 1994
. The central theme of men's health month is Awareness, Prevention, Education & Family
Congressman Bill
Richardson in May 1994
aptly summed up the importance of men's health in
his statement, "Recognizing and
preventing men's health problems is not just a man's issue. Because of its
impact on wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters, men's health is truly a
family issue."
Source: Medindia