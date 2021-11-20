World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance

Highlights:
- Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when infections no longer respond to medications
- This has become a global concern due to the increased date rate from infections
- A united multisectoral approach is required to attain better public health outcomes
Antimicrobials: Handle with CareWorld Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) is observed from 18 to 24 November every year to increase antimicrobial resistance awareness and encourage best practices among the general public, health workers, and policy-makers to avoid the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance in the future.
‘Improve awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance through effective communication, education, and training.’
The overall slogan of the campaign is Antimicrobials: Handle with Care, which reflects that antimicrobials should be used carefully with a certified health professional.
Global EmergencyAntimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change and become resistant to drugs used to treat them. Antimicrobials include antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, and antiparasitics.
As a result of drug resistance, antimicrobials become ineffective and infections become increasingly difficult to treat.
The rapid spread of drug-resistant pathogens called superbugs continues to threaten our ability to treat common infections.
The world is running out of effective antibiotics to treat infectious diseases. Furthermore, a lack of access to quality antimicrobials remains a major issue. New antimicrobials are also urgently needed to treat drug-resistant infections.
The cost of AMR to national economies and their health systems is significant as it affects the productivity of patients or their caretakers through prolonged hospital stays and the need for more expensive and intensive care.
Without effective tools for the prevention and adequate treatment of drug-resistant infections, WHO estimated that by 2050, 10 million lives might be at risk - 90 percent of these in Asia and Africa.
One of the key objectives of these plans is to improve awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance through effective communication, education, and training.
Like previous years, this year's theme of "Spread awareness, stop resistance", calls on stakeholders, policymakers, health care providers, and the general public to be a part of the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness campaign.
The impact of antimicrobial resistance across human, animal, and environmental health requires a holistic and multisectoral approach referred to as a "One Health" approach.
This approach is collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary, recognizing the interconnections between people, animals and plants, and their shared environment.
During WAAW 2021, WHO will be promoting the responsible and prudent use of antibiotics across sectors, with different professions working together - from vets to doctors, pharmacists to farmers. WAAW will also raise awareness of other essential antimicrobials beyond antibiotics that are also affected by resistance.
Key Facts
- WHO has declared that AMR is one of the top 10 global public health threats.
- Misuse and overuse of antimicrobial drugs are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens.
- Lack of clean water and sanitation promotes the spread of drug-resistant infections.
- In addition to death and disability, prolonged illness results in financial challenges.
- Without effective antimicrobials, major surgeries and cancer treatment will be riskier.
- Antimicrobials should be only when prescribed and the full course of treatment should be completed.
Tackling Antimicrobial ResistanceA global action plan to tackle the growing problem of resistance to antimicrobial drugs was endorsed at the Sixty-eighth World Health Assembly in May 2015.
How to Participate
- Share social media messages, images, and animated graphics on social media platforms using tags #AAW21, #BeAntibioticsAware, #AntibioticResistance, and #WAAW.
- Include information about Antimicrobial Awareness Week in your organization's print and e-newsletters.
- Print and share handouts and posters with patients and healthcare professionals.
- Play videoson TV screens and iPads in your medical office, pharmacy, waiting room, or lobby.
- World Antimicrobial Awareness Week - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-antimicrobial-awareness-week/2021)
- World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - (https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/world-antimicrobial-awareness-week-2021)
- World Antimicrobial Awareness Week - 18 to 24 November 2021 - (https://www.health.gov.au/news/world-antimicrobial-awareness-week-18-to-24-november-2021)
- European Antibiotic Awareness Day (EAAD) 2021 - (https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/news-events/european-antibiotic-awareness-day-eaad-2021)
