Men Can Also Get Breast Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 4, 2019 at 4:07 PM Cancer News
Men can also develop breast cancer, but with lower risk compared to women. Male breast cancer is often diagnosed at a more advanced stage when compared to women.
The common reason for identifying the male breast cancer risk at a later stage could be due to the misconception that only women get breast cancer and men usually do not check for lumps in their breast tissue.

"We are seeing at least five male breast cancer cases in a year. Lack of awareness, mistaking cancer for gynaecomastia fat deposition and not doing self-breast examination are the reasons," said Dr. M Chandrashekar, Surgical Oncologist from Apollo Hospital Bengaluru.

What are the causes of male breast cancer?
  • Hereditary
  • Obesity
  • Low generation of male hormone levels
  • Exposure to radiation, heat, and other toxic chemicals
  • Excessive alcohol consumption
  • Lack of breast tissues

The common symptoms of male breast cancer include
  • Lump in the breast (which may or may not be painful)
  • Swelling in the armpit area
  • Nipple discharge
  • Change in the density of breast tissue
  • Overlying skin
  • Tenderness in breast
Male breast cancer can be treated successfully with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and medications. However, early detection continues to be the cornerstone to counter breast cancer incidence and death.

Therefore, consulting a doctor right away if there are any unusual changes in breast and identifying breast cancer earlier can be lifesaving for men as well as women.

Source: Medindia

