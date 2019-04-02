An Israeli Biotech Company Claims 100% Cure for Cancer by 2020

Cancer has become a global pandemic, and the world's deadliest disease will soon have a cure by 2020. An Israeli company claimed to have invented the cure for cancer which will be available at a much lower cost than other treatments. Even though there is no cent percent cure available to this disease, Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd (AEBi) has made bold claims stating to cure the disease 100%.

The chairman of the board of AEBi, Aridor said that their treatment procedure will be effective in the very first day and will last for a few weeks. Usually, cancer treatments come with large side -effects. However, this cancer cure has 'minimal or no side effects' at a much lower cost than already available therapies at the market.



‘There are varied types of treatment available for cancer that come with loads of side-effects and economic burden to the patients. This innovative invention proves promising and hopeful.’ According to the company's director Dr. Ilan Morad, they looked for reasons why cancer drugs and treatments are not working and found an effective way to counter it. Many drugs that treat cancer attack the carcinogenic cell at a specific target. But, MuTaTo (multi-target toxin), the so-called newly developed treatment, attacks the cancer cells' receptors from three diverse directions.



"Instead of attacking receptors one at a time, we attack receptors three at a time. Not even cancer can mutate three receptors at one time," said Morad. The treatment has undergone mice trial, and the company is further planning to try the medicines on humans through this year. After this, the medication will hit the market the next year, added Moran.



When 14.1 million new cases and 8.8 million deaths are being reported due to cancer every year, the Israeli biotech company's cancer cure discovery has offered some positive hope.







