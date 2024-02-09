Love and Purpose: A Winning Combination in Online Dating

Highlights: Having a sense of purpose in life can make individuals more attractive on dating apps

Profiles demonstrating a clear sense of purpose, whether prosocial, relationship-oriented, financially driven, or creatively inclined, were rated higher in attractiveness

Participants showed a preference for profiles aligning with their own purpose orientation, emphasizing the importance of shared values in romantic attraction



D’Ottone, I.C., Pfund, G.N. & Hill, P.L. Purposeful Partners: Potential Relationship Quality and Sense of Purpose. Int J Appl Posit Psychol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1007/s41042-023-00136-z

Amidst the vast landscape of online dating options, a study from Washington University in St. Louis suggests that alongside the quest for love, seeking a sense of purpose in life may enhance one's romantic appeal. Researcher Isabella D’Ottone, alongside Patrick Hill and Gabrielle Pfund, found that individuals demonstrating a clear sense of purpose in their dating profiles were rated more attractive by participants compared to those without a sense of purpose (1).The study, published in the International, investigated the impact of four categories of "sense of purpose" on dating app profiles: prosocial orientation, relationship orientation, financial orientation, and creative orientation. Interestingly, participants not only rated purpose-driven profiles higher but also showed a preference for profiles aligning with their own purpose orientation.However, the study revealed a nuanced response to financial orientation, with participants generally being less attracted to financially focused profiles unless they shared a similar financial motivation. According to D’Ottone, this suggests that while a sense of purpose enhances attractiveness, a sole focus on financial success may not always be appealing.Patrick Hill emphasized the significance of direction in life when it comes to attraction, stating that knowing someone has a purpose matters as much as physical appearance. The study's findings suggest that people inherently seek out individuals with a sense of purpose, whether consciously or not.Looking ahead, the research could inform the design of dating apps, potentially integrating purpose-driven components into profile prompts and icebreakers. D’Ottone emphasized that the key is not to feign passion but to authentically pursue one's interests, as it may lead to unexpected romantic connections along the way.In summary, the study highlights the importance of purpose beyond mere physical attraction in the realm of online dating, shedding light on how a clear sense of direction in life can enhance one's romantic appeal and potentially foster meaningful connections.Source-Medindia