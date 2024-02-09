Edible Robotics: Bridging Cultural Traditions With Technological Innovation

Highlights: This study pioneers the exploration of consuming a dynamically moving edible robot, blending cultural culinary experiences with technological innovation

Participants' perceptions of attributes like intelligence, emotion, and freshness were notably heightened when consuming the robot in motion compared to when it was stationary

The research introduces the concept of Human-Edible Robot Interaction (HERI), offering insights into psychological, cognitive, ethical, and societal implications, shaping the future of human-robot engagement

Two Key Experiments Unveil Dynamics of Robot Consumption



Unveiling Human-Edible Robot Interaction (HERI)

Exploring the eating experience of a pneumatically-driven edible robot: Perception, taste, and texture

https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0296697

In a groundbreaking endeavor, Associate Professor Yoshihiro Nakata from the University of Electro-Communications, Japan, in collaboration with researchers from Osaka University, embarked on a pioneering exploration into the realm of edible robotics. Their seminal research, published in, marks the first foray into understanding the intricacies of consuming a dynamically moving edible robot (1).Inspired by the cultural practices of Odorigui in traditional Japanese cuisine, which involves consuming live seafood, this study seeks to bridge the gap between cultural culinary experiences and technological innovation. The team crafted a pneumatically-driven robot composed of gelatin and sugar, aiming to encapsulate the fusion of animate movement with edible substance, reminiscent of the vivacity inherent in Odorigui.The research comprised two distinct experiments, each shedding light on different facets of the eating experience involving the edible robot. Initially, participants were tasked with observing the robot's movements without engaging in consumption. This initial phase provided invaluable insights into how the perceived vitality of the robot influences the hypothetical eating encounter.Subsequently, participants underwent a second experiment where they partook in both conditions: consuming the robot while it was in motion and while it remained stationary. Through this within-subject comparison, it became evident that the perception of various attributes (such as intelligence, emotion, animateness, guilt, and freshness) was significantly heightened when the robot was in motion. Moreover, the tactile sensation experienced during the act of biting and chewing differed noticeably between the animated and stationary states of the robot.This study heralds a pioneering venture into the domain of Human-Edible Robot Interaction (HERI), a novel conceptual framework aimed at studying the intricacies of human engagement with edible robots. By meticulously constructing controlled environments to examine human psychology in the context of consuming these robots, the research offers unprecedented insights into the immediate psychological and cognitive repercussions of such interactions.Furthermore, the exploration of HERI transcends mere psychological and cognitive realms, delving into broader ethical, societal, and philosophical considerations surrounding the consumption of edible robots and the act of eating itself. This multidimensional exploration enriches our comprehension of the intricate interplay between technology, food ethics, and human values.Moreover, this pioneering research opens up new vistas at the intersection of culinary arts and robotics, suggesting innovative applications in domains ranging from gastronomy to medical fields. The seamless integration of technological prowess with culinary creativity paves the way for a future where edible robotics could revolutionize not only dining experiences but also medical interventions and nutritional solutions.Source-Medindia