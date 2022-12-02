Tips to Navigate Online Dating

Advertisement

Be clear on dating intentionsBelieve Anamika when she says, "If something feels right, go for it." Allow people to get to know the real you by being yourself. Being honest with yourself about your dating intentions and true self will allow you to make better decisions and have more open conversations with your match. "This helps in building the trust that you both need to take it to the next level," Anamika adds.Interesting conversation startersHaving trouble starting a conversation with something more interesting than a simple 'Hi'? Anamika suggests starting with the fundamentals. "Share something funny that happened recently, talk about what you like or dislike, give a cute compliment, or even share something you like or dislike." Anamika recommends playing Bumble's Question Game, which she has found to be a great conversation starter?"I remember playing the Question Game on Bumble. "Was I a beach or a mountain person, a cat or a dog person, a house party or a clubbing person?"Patience is a virtueUrmi Bhatt, who met her partner on Bumble during the lockdown in May 2020, explains that it can be difficult for women to find trust in the online space. As a result, it is best to give someone the time and space she needs to connect. "Be direct but not obnoxious. "It's fine to ask questions and keep the conversation going, but don't bombard her with messages if she's taking her time. She'll change her mind!"Source: IANS