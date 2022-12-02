About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Tips to Navigate Online Dating

by Colleen Fleiss on February 12, 2022 at 9:15 PM
Women reveal tricks and tips they use on dating apps and websites to navigate online dating.

Be your authentic self

Ishita Chakravarty, who met her partner within a week of downloading Bumble last year, was impressed by his perfect date idea, which was listed on his profile as "homemade mutton curry and wine." "Everyone loves a funny, interesting, and memorable profile," she says of the importance of a complete profile bio. Why not share that you are fun, outgoing, adventurous, love to travel, or enjoy being active? What is your favourite dish to prepare if you enjoy cooking? What show are you currently watching on television? What does a typical Saturday night look like for you? It aids in persuading a woman to make the first move!" "Do not rush the process," Ishita adds. If there is a genuine connection between two people, then things will fall into place".

Be clear on dating intentions

Believe Anamika when she says, "If something feels right, go for it." Allow people to get to know the real you by being yourself. Being honest with yourself about your dating intentions and true self will allow you to make better decisions and have more open conversations with your match. "This helps in building the trust that you both need to take it to the next level," Anamika adds.
Interesting conversation starters

Having trouble starting a conversation with something more interesting than a simple 'Hi'? Anamika suggests starting with the fundamentals. "Share something funny that happened recently, talk about what you like or dislike, give a cute compliment, or even share something you like or dislike." Anamika recommends playing Bumble's Question Game, which she has found to be a great conversation starter?"I remember playing the Question Game on Bumble. "Was I a beach or a mountain person, a cat or a dog person, a house party or a clubbing person?"

Patience is a virtue

Urmi Bhatt, who met her partner on Bumble during the lockdown in May 2020, explains that it can be difficult for women to find trust in the online space. As a result, it is best to give someone the time and space she needs to connect. "Be direct but not obnoxious. "It's fine to ask questions and keep the conversation going, but don't bombard her with messages if she's taking her time. She'll change her mind!"

Source: IANS
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
