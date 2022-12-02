About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Dating Apps: 19% Indian Daters Admit Paying for Background Checks on Partner

by Colleen Fleiss on February 12, 2022 at 9:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Dating Apps: 19% Indian Daters Admit Paying for Background Checks on Partner

19% of Indians who are or had used a dating app admit paying for a check on their online matches, revealed survey results.

The survey, by NortonLifeLock, also revealed that 73 per cent of Indian adults surveyed who have been in a romantic relationship admit to checking in on their current or former partners without their knowledge, consent, or permission.

Advertisement


"Nearly everyone does some form of social media check or online creeping before meeting someone in person for the first time," Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India and SAARC Countries, NortonLifeLock, said in a statement.

"While a few consumers are taking preventative measures to protect themselves online, there is certainly room for improvement," he added.

The survey revealed that among those who admitted to online stalking around a quarter of respondents admit to tracking their current or former partner's location via a location-sharing app (25 per cent) or creating a fake profile to check on them on social media (23 per cent).
Advertisement

While 29 per cent of online daters surveyed unmatched a potential partner due to finding disturbing social media posts, 34 per cent unmatched having discovered photos online that conflicted with their dating profile pictures, the report said.

According to respondents, which involved 1,000 participants, the most common tactics for vetting a prospective date include looking up their match's social media profiles (60 per cent), profiles on a professional networking site (43 per cent), and friends and family social media profiles (40 per cent).

At least 40 per cent of Indian online daters take it a step further according to these survey results, looking up a dating match's friends or family members on social media.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Lack of COVID Testing Availability Linked to Risky Behavior
Tips to Navigate Online Dating >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Valentine's Day: Dating Deal Breakers for Single Indians
Valentine's Day: Dating Deal Breakers for Single Indians
Bumble app will help normalize and better facilitate conversations among people who wanna date ......
Simple 5 Acts of Kindness to Follow When Dating Online
Simple 5 Acts of Kindness to Follow When Dating Online
Tips while Dating Online: Be kind and compassionate, respect boundaries, make them feel safe, ......
Appearance Fixation Linked to Dating Anxiety: Study
Appearance Fixation Linked to Dating Anxiety: Study
Social physique concerns can affect dating for young adults. Mindfulness-based therapies can help .....
Are You Still Single? Get COVID Vaccine and Earn Perks on Dating Sites
Are You Still Single? Get COVID Vaccine and Earn Perks on Dating Sites
The White House has partnered with leading dating websites like Tinder, Bumble and OkCupid hoping .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)