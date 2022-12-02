About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Lack of COVID Testing Availability Linked to Risky Behavior

by Colleen Fleiss on February 12, 2022 at 9:12 PM
Lack of COVID-19 testing facilities in a community may be associated with risky behaviors, possibly leading to increased transmission of the virus, says a research survey.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, showed that testing availability appears to play an independent role in influencing behaviors facilitating Covid-19 transmission, even when controlling for a clinical diagnosis of the virus.

"In this study, we find that access to testing matters even when the medical guidance to self-isolate is clear," said researcher Katherine Christensen, an assistant professor of marketing at the Indiana University.

For the study, the team asked 1,194 people in the US about various hypothetical testing scenarios to evaluate their impact on risky behavioural intentions in those presumed to have Covid-19.
Each scenario began with the person experiencing symptoms.

The results of the study also highlight the unintended behavioural consequences that could stem from false-negative tests.

Participants with negative tests demonstrated the greatest intention to engage in risky behavior compared to those without available testing; they were 39 per cent more likely to do so.

Source: IANS
<< Third Dose of mRNA Vaccine Declines After 4 Months
Dating Apps: 19% Indian Daters Admit Paying for Background C... >>

