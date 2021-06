International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021: – “Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives”

International Event

Around 275 million people used drug globally in 2020

36 million people suffered from drug use disorders

In the last 24 years, cannabis potency has increased by as much as four times in some parts of the world

Percentage of adolescents who perceived the drug as harmful fell by as much as 40%

Between 2010-2019 the number of people using drugs increased by 22%

About 5.5% of the population aged between 15 and 64 years have used drugs at least once in the past year

Globally, over 11 million people are estimated to inject drugs, half of whom are living with Hepatitis C

Opioids continue to account for the largest burden of disease attributed to drug use

The Presidential Proclamation No. 264 on the IDADAIT observance was issued on June 1, 1988, in the Philippines. Since then, the Dangerous Drugs Board has spearheaded the annual observance of the IDADAIT.The day welcomes people from various countries to join hands andEvents like workshops, symposia, and banners can be utilized to educate the general public on the issue of drug abuse and combat misinformation.Virtually one can share the verified facts on drugs, their health risks, and solutions to tackle the world drug problem throughThis would help formulate evidence-based prevention, treatment, and care for the affected individuals.The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is a United Nations office, established in 1997 as the Office for Drug Control and Crime Prevention by combining the United Nations International Drug Control Program (UNDCP) and the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Division in the United Nations Office at Vienna. This was later renamed the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2002.UNODC has been actively involved inAll these threats are tackled by the organization to establish healthy, peaceful, and secure well-being for all.says UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.The annual World Drug Report is dispensed by UNODC which braces the highest standards in presenting statistical and factual data to both Member States and the general public. It addresses theThe global health crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has very well demonstrated the need for collective approaches in gaining a vision of health for all. Thus the global initiative is mandatory to bridge the gap between facts and misconceptions.This year, thethat covers the global overview of drug demand and drug supply and thereby provides an analysis of the latest estimates and trends in the markets of cannabis, opioids, cocaine, and amphetamine-type stimulants.An early assessment of theand the way drug service provision has adapted to the new situation in many countries is also included in the report.Theencourages all stakeholders to be part of the 2021 IDADAIT celebration by undertaking activities, such as displaying tarpaulins, banners, or streamers in strategic places within their offices.The main objective of the DDB is to encourage attempts as PADS (Communications Workshop for Implementing Agencies) enters its last year of implementation and sustains momentum in the campaign against illegal drugs. Online support can be exercised by usingandSeveral agencies and organizations are also invited to host their activities, abiding by the protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic that is set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases relative to the conduct of public events that require a physical gathering of people.The official Facebook page of the DDB is thereby set to live stream the IDADAIT celebration and launch its new information.With the revolutionizing trend of drug use, it is important to realize the shortcomings and ill-effects of the drugs on health and thereby spread the right information for a better drug-free world.Source: Medindia