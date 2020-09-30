COVID-19 Lockdown Fuels Sharp Rise in Alcohol Use

"We've had anecdotal data about people buying and consuming more alcohol, but this is some of the first survey-based information that reveals how much alcohol consumption has increased during the COVID pandemic," stated Michael Pollard, lead author of the study.
‘During the COVID-19 crisis, American adults have sharply increased their alcohol consumption. Heavy drinking among women, particularly, has soared.
’
"Alcohol consumption has harmful health consequences, so this information suggests another way that the pandemic could be affecting the physical and mental health of Americans," says Pollard.
Researchers say that the alcohol spike was seen among women, younger adults, and non-Hispanic White individuals, highlight the need for behavioral health providers, primary care providers, and family members to be aware of the risks of increased liquor use and heavy drinking during the pandemic.
The findings also suggest that future studies should examine whether increases in alcohol use persist as the coronavirus pandemic continues and whether mental and physical well-being are subsequently affected.
Source: Medindia