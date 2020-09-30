COVID-19 Lockdown Fuels Sharp Rise in Alcohol Use

Americans sharply increased their alcohol intake last spring as numerous areas of the country shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports a new survey. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.



According to a novel RAND Corporation study, women increased their heavy drinking episodes by 41 percent. The national survey found that the overall frequency of liquor consumption increased by 14 percent among adults over age 30, compared to last year. The raise was 19 percent among all adults aged 30 to 59, 17 percent among women, and 10 percent among non-Hispanic White adults.

Researchers say that the alcohol spike was seen among women, younger adults, and non-Hispanic White individuals, highlight the need for behavioral health providers, primary care providers, and family members to be aware of the risks of increased liquor use and heavy drinking during the pandemic.



The findings also suggest that future studies should examine whether increases in alcohol use persist as the coronavirus pandemic continues and whether mental and physical well-being are subsequently affected.



"We've had anecdotal data about people buying and consuming more alcohol, but this is some of the first survey-based information that reveals how much alcohol consumption has increased during the COVID pandemic," stated Michael Pollard, lead author of the study.