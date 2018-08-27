No Amount of Alcohol is ‘Safe’ for Health

Highlights
:
- The only way to minimize health loss is to bring
the level of alcohol consumption to zero
- Alcohol use is the seventh leading risk factor for global
disease burden and number one for younger people
- The risk of all-cause mortality rises with increasing levels of
consumption
- Alcohol control policies might need to be revised worldwide,
refocusing on efforts to lower overall population-level consumption
There is "no safe level of alcohol consumption," says a large new
analysis that has been reported in the journal The Lancet
.
The study also says that alcohol use was responsible for over two percent
of all deaths in women and
fewer than seven
percent
of
deaths in men in the year 2016.
Alcohol-Leading cause of Death Alcohol use is a leading
risk factor for death and disability
, but the association of alcohol with health is a
complex one given the fact that studies have also reported that consuming moderate levels of alcohol on some conditions could have
possible protective effects
.
In the current study, the researchers have tried to eliminate all the
biases of earlier studies. They estimated alcohol consumption
among current
drinkers using data from 694 individual and population-level studies - they
achieved accuracy in their estimate by eliminating alcohol consumption by
tourists and those that went unrecorded.
The team did a systematic review of 592 studies that included 28 million
people worldwide to study relative risks for 23 health outcomes associated with
alcohol use. The risk curves and a new analytical method were used to quantify
the level of alcohol consumption that minimizes an individual's total
attributable risk.
Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk
Factors Study 2016 - Estimates of alcohol use and alcohol-attributable deaths
and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs).
Why Alcohol Consumption is Not Safe?
The study was conducted across 195 locations from 1990 to 2016, for both
men and women and 5-year age groups between the ages of 15 years and 95 years
and older.
The findings were
- Alcohol use accounted for 2.8 million deaths
globally in 2016 which corresponded to about 2 % of female deaths and about 7 % of male deaths in 2016
- Alcohol use was the seventh leading risk
factor for premature death and disability globally in 2016
- Drinking alcohol leading global risk factor for disease
burden in 2016 among the population aged between 15-49 years -
disability attributable to alcohol in this group was about 2 % in females
and about 9 % in males, and premature deaths were about 4 % in females and
12 % in males
- The three leading causes of attributable deaths
in this age group were tuberculosis road injuries, and self-harm
- For people aged 50 years and older, cancers due
to alcohol accounted for 27 % of deaths in females and 19 % deaths in
males in 2016
- The amount of alcohol consumption that reduced
harm across health outcomes was zero standard drinks per week
However, the risk of acquiring
ischemic heart disease went down slightly in women with a small amount of
alcohol use compared to not drinking at all.
The authors anyhow go on to say
that the protective effects of alcohol
use for ischemic heart disease
and diabetes among women were offset when overall health risks were considered
- primarily because of the strong association between alcohol consumption and
the risk of cancer, injuries, and communicable disease.
All in all, they suggest
revising policies that focus on reducing population-level alcohol consumption
will be most effective so that we can minimize the health loss from alcohol
use.
Source-Medindia