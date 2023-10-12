About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Insomnia-Hypertension Connection Every Woman Should Know

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 10, 2023 at 11:04 PM
Highlights:
  • Insomnia and hypertension are linked in women
  • There is an increasing prevalence of both hypertension and sleep disorders in adults in the United States, shedding light on the scale of the issue
  • This emphasizes the importance of adequate sleep for overall health

Insomnia-Hypertension Connection Every Woman Should Know

Insomnia may increase the risk of hypertension, revealing a vital link between sleep troubles and heart health. In a revolutionary study conducted by the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a prominent member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, researchers have unearthed a compelling correlation between symptoms of insomnia and hypertension in women.

Published in the esteemed journal Hypertension, these findings shed light on the critical importance of a good night's sleep for maintaining optimal health (1).

Fatal Familial Insomnia
Fatal Familial Insomnia
Find the facts of fatal familial insomnia including symptoms, causes, treatment & diagnosis.
Advertisement


Link Between Hypertension and Sleep Disorders

The research, led by Shahab Haghayegh, Ph.D., a research fellow at the Brigham and Harvard Medical School, underscores a potential risk factor for hypertension in individuals grappling with insomnia. As hypertension poses risks for various physical and mental health complications, the study advocates for preemptive screening to identify those at risk.

In the United States, both hypertension and sleep disorders are on the rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 35% of adults don't get sufficient sleep, while the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reports that 30% experience symptoms of insomnia. Alarmingly, 45% of U.S. adults live with high blood pressure, making the need for understanding the link between sleep and hypertension more urgent than ever.

Sleeping DIfficulties Associated with Risk of Hypertension

To explore this connection, researchers followed 66,122 participants aged 25 to 42 in the Nurses' Health Study II (NHS2) cohort, spanning from 2001 to 2017. None of the participants had hypertension at the study's initiation. Over 16 years, researchers collected comprehensive data on participants' age, race, body mass index (BMI), lifestyle, and sleep-related behaviors, among other factors.
Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.
Advertisement

Analysis of the data revealed compelling associations between sleeping difficulties and the risk of hypertension. Women experiencing sleep difficulties exhibited higher BMIs, lower physical activity levels, and poorer diets. The study also highlighted correlations between sleep struggles and lifestyle choices such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and menopause.

Women With Less Than 7-8 Hours Sleep Had an Increased Risk of Hypertension

Among the noteworthy findings was the revelation that women sleeping less than seven to eight hours a night faced a significantly higher risk of developing hypertension. Those who struggled with falling and staying asleep also exhibited an increased likelihood of hypertension. Interestingly, waking up early in the morning did not show the same association with heightened hypertension risk.

Can Sleep Medications Help to Treat High Blood Pressure?

While the exact nature of the relationship between sleep and hypertension remains unclear, Haghayegh suggests potential mechanisms involving sodium retention, arterial stiffness, cardiac output, and disruptions to the sleep/wake cycle. Future clinical studies will explore whether sleep medications could positively impact blood pressure.

It's crucial to note that these findings do not imply causality. Haghayegh aims to unravel the intricacies of this association and investigate whether treating one condition could influence the other positively. With further clinical studies, the research team aims to explore the potential benefits of sleep medications on blood pressure regulation.

Does the Insomnia-Hypertension Link Exist in Men Too?

As the study focused solely on the association between sleep and hypertension in women, there is an eagerness to expand research to include men and non-binary participants. Despite this limitation, the study's strengths include its extensive participant pool and the lengthy follow-up duration.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking research underscores the paramount importance of quality sleep for overall well-being, particularly in the context of hypertension. As the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends seven or more hours of sleep a night, individuals struggling with sleep difficulties are encouraged to explore potential solutions. The study serves as a compelling reminder that a good night's sleep is not just a luxury but a fundamental aspect of maintaining optimal health.

References:
  1. Sleeping Difficulties, Sleep Duration, and Risk of Hypertension in Women
    https:www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.123.21350?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori:rid:crossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub%20%200pubmed
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Insomnia
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Interesting Facts and Statistics on Insomnia
Interesting Facts and Statistics on Insomnia
Do you have trouble sleeping and are you restless due to sleepless nights? Insomnia is the most common sleeping disorder and it is important to know about its risks.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Health Watch

Sickle Cell Treatment: FDA Approves Gene Therapies for Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises

Sickle Cell Treatment: FDA Approves Gene Therapies for Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises

Sickle cell patients can now be treated with transformative FDA-approved gene therapies, CASGEVY™ and LYFGENIA™.
Primary Liver Cancer: Guide for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Primary Liver Cancer: Guide for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Guard your liver health with knowledge – delve into the essentials of primary liver cancer. Your liver's journey to wellness begins here.
Sea Cucumber: Metabolomic Marvels of Stichopus Cf. Horrens

Sea Cucumber: Metabolomic Marvels of Stichopus Cf. Horrens

Dive into the world of Stichopus cf. horrens, a sea cucumber teeming with potential bioactive compounds. Explore its metabolomic wonders for health insights.
Post-Pregnancy Maternal Wellness: Navigating Health Problems After Childbirth

Post-Pregnancy Maternal Wellness: Navigating Health Problems After Childbirth

Maternal health often gets overlooked post-pregnancy. Learn about lasting health issues and the call for holistic, preventive maternal care.
Meftal Painkiller's Adverse Effects: Indian Govt Issues Safety Alert

Meftal Painkiller's Adverse Effects: Indian Govt Issues Safety Alert

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission issued caution on Meftal painkiller and its adverse effects could result in eosinophilia and DRESS syndrome.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Insomnia-Hypertension Connection Every Woman Should Know Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests