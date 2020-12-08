by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Vegetable Oil Improves Heart Health
Research on novel vegetable oil preparation involves oil blends endowed with natural antioxidants and well-balanced fatty acids. This research on this oil is led by professor Hari Niwas Mishra from the Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering.

"The novelty of the research team is in its formulation of a nutritionally balanced polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) enriched with antioxidants and producing a synergistic vegetable oil blend," said Mishra.

The PUFA-rich oil powder will find extensive use in replacing dairy fat in bakeries and confectionaries, believe researchers Monalisha Pattnaik and Dr. Mousumi Ghosh from the Food Chemistry and Technology Laboratory.


"There is already a shortage of dairy fat which can not only be compensated by this product but also have a healthy impact particularly mitigating heart related diseases on the consumers," they said.

Another critical area the researchers have addressed is the susceptibility of PUFA-rich vegetable oil to rancidity and reduced shelf-life under severe environmental conditions.

The innovation has already been patented and is ready for commercialisation at low costs.

"Even after several decades nutritious and healthy food are seen as lifestyle products. But with a holistic approach, we must remove this bias. This product answers this call by making available PUFA and antioxidant-rich vegetable oil for mass-scale consumption by large sections of the population especially in the lower income groups, who are otherwise forced to buy oil with saturated fats," said IIT-KGP director Virendra Tewari, congratulating the researchers upon their success.

The research team has already received several awards for this product including the Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) Award, 2020. Furthermore, this work has been recognized for the Young Student Invention and best thesis work at IIT-Kharagpur too.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Brominated Vegetable Oil
Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO) is a chemical product derived from vegetable oil. Although it poses several health risks, the chemical was included in several popular aerated drinks creating a possible public health crisis.
READ MORE
Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing
Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Nails - Health and Disease
Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseThe Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and HealthAcid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and WellbeingAortic Valve StenosisNails - Health and Disease